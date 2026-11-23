MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is expected to provide a short-term boost to gaming and electronics spending in the UAE, although its impact on the wider economy is likely to remain limited, according to Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at etoro. The game is entering one of the region's most valuable gaming markets, where players spend approximately US$90 annually on games, according to Niko Partners, around 50% more than in Saudi Arabia and well above the global average of approximately US$53 implied by Newzoo's figures. Newzoo expects the UAE gaming market to reach approximately US$593 million this year.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for UAE gamers. GTA V only became officially available in the country in July 2025, 12 years after its original release, making GTA 6 the first title in the franchise that UAE players can purchase legally on launch day. GTA V generated US$1 billion in sales within three days of its release, while Sensor Tower estimates that GTA 6 pre-orders have already exceeded US$1 billion over several months.

Consumer spending is expected to see a short but noticeable increase around the launch, particularly across games, consoles and online retail. With the game priced between AED 299 and AED 374, some consumers may also choose to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console. The launch coincides with the start of Amazon's White Friday sale, potentially encouraging additional purchases of gaming hardware and accessories.

UAE gamers are already among the region's more active consumers. Visa data from 2023 indicates that cardholders using online gaming platforms spend approximately 1.8 times more overall than other cardholders and make more than twice as many online transactions. Newzoo expects GTA 6 to increase global spending on full console games by 17.5%, although some of that spending will come at the expense of other titles. Since the game is primarily distributed digitally, much of the direct revenue will flow to international publishers and platform operators, while UAE retailers are more likely to benefit from console and accessory sales.

The impact on other sectors of the economy is expected to be modest and short-lived. As GTA 6 is largely played at home, particularly during evenings, much of the time spent gaming is likely to replace time previously allocated to other games and streaming services. Food delivery platforms could benefit as players choose to stay home, while cinemas and restaurants may experience a slight reduction in activity during the launch period. Some employers could also see an increase in leave requests, although the broader economic impact is unlikely to be significant.

Estimating potential productivity losses remains difficult without reliable data on how many employed players will take time off, how long they will be absent and whether the lost work will be recovered. Based on UAE GDP of approximately AED 1.9 trillion in 2025 and an estimated 250 working days, the economy generates around AED 7.6 billion in output per working day. Even if 1% of workers took launch day off and their output was not recovered, the resulting loss would represent less than 0.01% of annual economic output. In practice, the impact would likely be smaller, as much of the time off would be taken as annual leave or compensated through work completed later.

While the strongest spending impact is expected during launch week, gaming activity could extend into December. With the game scheduled for release on a Thursday, players taking one or two days of leave could create an extended break. White Friday promotions running until November 30 may also spread console and accessory purchases over several days, while the Eid Al Etihad holiday beginning December 2 could provide another opportunity for players to spend more time gaming. Spending on the game itself is likely to be concentrated around launch, but engagement could remain elevated for several weeks.

The main beneficiaries within the UAE economy are expected to be electronics retailers, e-commerce platforms, food delivery services and buy-now-pay-later providers. Retailers could see increased demand for consoles and accessories, particularly during promotional periods, while delivery platforms may benefit from additional evening orders. Buy-now-pay-later services could also see greater use for gaming-related purchases.

Overall, GTA 6 is expected to generate a noticeable but temporary increase in gaming-related spending rather than a significant shift in UAE economic activity. While the launch may redirect some consumer spending and leisure time, its broader economic impact should remain limited, with the clearest gains concentrated in gaming hardware, online retail and delivery services.

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