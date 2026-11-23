MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah's Advanced Diagnostics and Oncology Center to Expand Access to Specialised Cancer Treatment with MR-Linac Technology Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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* Advanced MRI-guided radiation therapy and adaptive treatment technologies support greater precision and more personalised cancer care

* New specialised oncology facility aims to improve access to advanced treatment for patients in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

* Spanning approximately 6,500 square metres, the centre will integrate radiation oncology, medical oncology, brachytherapy and advanced diagnostic services

Sharjah, UAE –November 2026:

As the UAE accelerates the adoption of advanced medical technologies and precision medicine, the country's oncology sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by innovations in artificial intelligence, medical imaging and adaptive radiation therapy. These developments are supporting the transition towards more accurate, personalised cancer treatment while strengthening the UAE's capabilities in specialised healthcare.

The shift comes as oncology care worldwide increasingly moves beyond conventional treatment approaches towards technologies that combine real-time medical imaging, advanced radiation delivery and adaptive treatment planning. Such innovations enable clinical teams to monitor anatomical changes and adjust treatment strategies according to each patient's condition, potentially improving treatment precision while minimising unnecessary radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

Against this backdrop, Advanced Diagnostics and Oncology Center (ADOC), located in Sharjah Healthcare City, represents a significant addition to the UAE's specialised healthcare infrastructure. The facility is being developed to combine advanced oncology technologies with multidisciplinary medical expertise, including MR-Linac technology, which integrates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with precision radiation therapy, alongside AI-supported adaptive radiotherapy capabilities.

The development reflects continued efforts to expand access to specialised cancer services across Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, supporting the UAE's wider ambition to build a healthcare system capable of adopting emerging medical technologies and responding to increasingly complex patient needs.

Advanced Technology Integrating Imaging and Treatment:

MR-Linac technology represents an important advancement in modern radiation oncology by combining magnetic resonance imaging with radiation delivery within a single treatment system.

Unlike conventional treatment approaches that rely primarily on imaging conducted before radiation delivery, MRI-guided radiation therapy enables medical teams to visualise tumours and surrounding anatomical structures during treatment sessions, supporting more accurate targeting.

The technology also provides opportunities to monitor anatomical changes between treatment sessions and, where clinically appropriate, adapt radiation treatment plans based on updated imaging and individual patient requirements.

These capabilities can be particularly valuable in cases where tumours are affected by natural organ movement or changes in surrounding tissues, making precise targeting essential to delivering treatment while seeking to minimise unnecessary exposure to healthy structures.

By integrating medical imaging directly into the radiation treatment process, MR-Linac supports a more personalised approach to oncology care, allowing treatment strategies to be reassessed and adjusted in response to relevant anatomical and clinical changes.

Artificial Intelligence Supports the Shift Towards Adaptive Radiation Therapy:

Alongside advanced imaging and radiation delivery technologies, artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in modern oncology, particularly in medical image processing, treatment planning and the analysis of anatomical changes.

AI-supported adaptive radiation therapy enables clinical teams to review treatment plans using updated imaging information and make appropriate adjustments when changes occur in tumour position, shape or surrounding anatomical structures.

These capabilities may support more accurate radiation delivery and improve the efficiency of certain treatment-planning processes, particularly in complex cases involving sensitive organs or anatomical variations during treatment.

However, specialist medical expertise remains central to the process, with radiation oncologists and clinical teams responsible for reviewing imaging results, evaluating treatment options and approving clinical decisions in line with recognised medical standards.

The integration of artificial intelligence into radiation oncology therefore represents an additional clinical support capability rather than a replacement for medical judgement, helping specialists deliver more individualised treatment based on each patient's needs.

Dr Aly Abdelrazek: Advanced Technologies Are Shaping the Future of Cancer Treatment in the UAE

Dr Aly Abdelrazek, Executive Director and Head of Radiation Oncology at Gulf International Cancer Center (GICC), and Fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology, highlighted the importance of advanced medical technologies in strengthening cancer treatment capabilities across the UAE.

“The integration of advanced technologies combining magnetic resonance imaging, precision radiation therapy and artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities to develop more personalised cancer treatment strategies. These capabilities support greater treatment accuracy while helping medical teams minimise unnecessary radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues,” Dr Abdelrazek said.

He explained that the evolution of radiation oncology is increasingly moving towards more flexible treatment approaches that allow specialists to reassess and adapt treatment plans according to anatomical and clinical changes occurring throughout a patient's treatment journey.

“Advances in cancer treatment are not simply about introducing sophisticated medical equipment. They require a comprehensive clinical framework that brings together specialised medical expertise, accurate treatment planning, continuous monitoring and close collaboration between different healthcare disciplines,” he added.

Dr Abdelrazek noted that expanding access to specialised oncology services in Sharjah represents an important development for patients across the Northern Emirates, particularly those who require ongoing radiation therapy and regular medical follow-up.

“Improving access to advanced cancer care is an essential part of developing a more integrated healthcare system. Providing specialised treatment closer to patients' communities can help reduce the burden of repeated travel and support a more convenient treatment journey for patients and their families,” he said.

Expanding Access to Specialised Oncology Services in the Northern Emirates:

The location of ADOC within Sharjah Healthcare City is expected to support access to specialised oncology treatment for residents of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and surrounding communities.

Cancer treatment, particularly radiation therapy, may require patients to attend multiple treatment sessions over several weeks, depending on the prescribed clinical protocol.

The availability of specialised services closer to residential communities can therefore play an important role in reducing travel requirements and supporting treatment continuity.

Spanning approximately 6,500 square metres, ADOC has been designed as an integrated oncology facility offering radiation therapy, medical oncology, brachytherapy and advanced diagnostic imaging services.

The centre's approach focuses on bringing together specialised medical disciplines within a coordinated treatment environment, with attention to patients' clinical, practical and psychological needs throughout their care journey.

Integrating Oncology Expertise Across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah:

ADOC benefits from professional collaboration and knowledge exchange with Gulf International Cancer Center (GICC) in Abu Dhabi, an established oncology institution with clinical experience dating back to 2007.

GICC specialises in radiation oncology, medical oncology and advanced diagnostic imaging, providing a foundation for the exchange of clinical knowledge, specialised treatment practices and multidisciplinary expertise between the two institutions.

This collaboration supports the development of integrated oncology services and the sharing of medical experience across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, contributing to greater coordination in specialised cancer care.

The approach reflects the importance of cooperation between healthcare institutions in strengthening clinical capabilities and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

Precision Oncology Supports the UAE's Healthcare Development:

The expansion of advanced oncology services comes amid a wider transformation of the UAE's healthcare sector, characterised by growing investment in specialised medical infrastructure, advanced diagnostic technologies and innovative treatment approaches.

MRI-guided radiation therapy, artificial intelligence and adaptive treatment planning are increasingly contributing to the evolution of precision oncology by supporting more accurate imaging, individualised treatment decisions and improved clinical workflows.

As these technologies continue to develop, their integration into specialised healthcare facilities is expected to support the delivery of increasingly personalised cancer care, alongside ongoing investment in medical expertise and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The development of Advanced Diagnostics and Oncology Center in Sharjah reflects this direction, combining modern oncology technologies with specialised clinical expertise and a focus on improving access to cancer treatment for patients across the UAE.

By expanding its specialised healthcare capabilities, the UAE continues to strengthen the foundations for a more advanced, integrated and patient-centred oncology care system.