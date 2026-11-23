MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise Spatial Intelligence connects 360°, drone, and laser scan captures with design, schedule, and asset data by place and time for people and AI agents

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cupix, the Enterprise Spatial Intelligence (ESI) Platform for the built world, today opened the beta program for CupixWorks 5.0, the next major release of its platform, with general availability planned for Q1 2027. CupixWorks 5.0 connects 360°, drone, and laser scan captures of what is actually built with the models, schedules, and asset records a project already has, by place and time, into one trusted record of the site, indoors and out, from construction through operations. Beta participants include Tutor Perini, Sebastian Construction Group, and Meow Wolf.









CupixWorks 5.0 marks Cupix's expansion from reality capture and digital twins for construction into ESI, a category Cupix defines. This platform layer turns routine site capture into a time-aware, queryable record of an enterprise's sites, aligned with the design intent and operational data that govern them, and served to both people and AI agents.

Construction teams already capture their sites, but the data sits in separate tools and each capture is opened one at a time. A site walk produces an hour of 360° video. A drone flight produces a site map. A laser scan produces a massive point cloud in its own viewer. The schedule lives in one system and the plans in another. To verify when or where something was installed, project executives and managers spend hours digging through folders, tags, and capture timelines, and still lack a single source of truth for construction progress tracking and as-built documentation.

CupixWorks 5.0 puts every source on the same map and the same clock. Every capture is georeferenced to its location on the site and time-stamped to its moment in the schedule, so each new walk adds a site state that sharpens the context for the next decision. The platform reads what each capture shows, compares it with design and schedule intent, and answers questions in plain language, for people through Compass and for AI agents through Cupix MCP.

"The site changes every day, and so does the plan," said Simon Bae, founder and CEO of Cupix. "CupixWorks 5.0 acts as long-term memory for a building, remembering both what was built and what was intended at each moment, so teams can compare reality against the right version of the plan, not just the latest one."

AI agents are only as reliable as the data they receive. CupixWorks 5.0 provides a verified record of site conditions, georeferenced, time-stamped, and traceable to the original capture, so answers can be checked, not just accepted. The result is Spatial Intelligence that turns site reality into decisions: Cupix Detects what matters, aligns reality with intent, and acts on what reality reveals, for people and for AI.

The beta is underway with Cupix customers across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

Andrew Battaglino, Project Manager, Project Controls Team, Tutor Perini

“At Tutor Perini Construction, Cupix has become an important part of how we capture, visualize, and communicate project progress across complex jobsites. The platform has helped improve transparency, strengthen collaboration among the project team, and provide them with greater confidence in decision-making. We are excited to participate in the CupixWorks 5.0 beta program and look forward to helping shape the next generation of construction intelligence while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible through digital innovation.”

Mychael "Sully" Sullivan, Virtual Construction Manager, Sebastian Construction Group

“In luxury residential construction, protecting the design team's vision requires clear communication between the office and the field. Cupix helps us bridge those gaps through a shared visual understanding of project conditions, supporting informed conversations and keeping Sebastian Construction Group focused on the details that matter. Their exceptional customer service combines timely responses with thoughtful, practical guidance. Their openness to critical feedback and commitment to improving the product make us feel like valued contributors to Cupix's continued evolution.”

Derek Pendergrass, Project Director, VP, Design & Delivery, Meow Wolf

“Meow Wolf builds immersive worlds where every surface tells a story, and what's inside the walls is often buried behind complex artwork and geometry. CupixWorks 5.0 brings our 360 and scan data into one record we can search in plain language, so we can find what was built long after it's hidden. We're excited to test it on Meow Wolf Los Angeles.”

New capabilities in CupixWorks 5.0

summarizes what each walk covered, records WIP (Work in Progress) for each work area, and flags safety issues and notable items so teams see what changed and what needs attention without clicking through captures.answers plain-language questions across captures, Capture Intelligence results (walk summaries, WIP, safety issues, and notable items), notes, BIM data, and asset records, and cites the capture, date, and location with a link that opens the exact spot. Through Cupix MCP, AI agents read the same structured project data the team works with.tracks the objects each team cares about, such as equipment or safety assets, using few-shot training. Teams pick 5 to 10 examples of each object from a couple of 360° captures, and the locator is ready. From then on, Capture Intelligence finds, geo-locates, and counts those objects in each new walk and creates a note at each location, with no manual tagging.turns 360° video into a measurable 3D as-built, handling low light, tight spaces, featureless walls, and fast walks with motion blur. Semantic Segmentation classifies each point in the 3D model by what it represents and flags surface conditions such as corrosion, water damage, and cracks.brings the model and the schedule into one view. When either the BIM model or the schedule is revised, the timeline updates automatically, so no one has to reconnect the data by hand. Selecting any date shows which elements are scheduled to be installed.verifies BIM element installation by work area from 360°, drone, and laser scan captures, so progress tracking reaches work a walk-through can't, such as structural steel from the air and dense MEP from a scan.compares laser scan data with the BIM model to surface deviation between design and what was built, with the best fit for structural concrete and MEP, so drift shows up while it is still practical to fix.ties every asset to its real location in a 3D record of the facility, as a companion to the enterprise asset management (EAM) system. Each asset appears as a status-colored pin in 3D and 2D within 360°, laser scan, or drone views. AssetAtlas uses the Custom Object Locator to discover and geo-tag assets automatically, and its fully customizable asset data structure maps to existing EAM records, with asset data imported from systems such as IBM Maximo, IFS, and SAP.lets field engineers, superintendents, and operations teams create and update SpatialNotes (PhotoNotes, VoiceNotes, and FormNotes) from their phones, each pinned to its exact location, and open past 360° captures and BIM models on site. Teams can also update asset properties and statuses in the field, so the AssetAtlas record stays current. In AR, CupixField overlays the BIM model or a past capture on the space around the user, aligned by marker-free localization. Office teams see the same records, so everyone works from the same status.replaces the separate software teams buy from separate vendors for 360° jobsite documentation, drone orthomaps, laser scan visualization, BIM progress tracking, and on-site AR. 360° walks become labeled 3D as-builts, drone photos become site maps, and laser scans load into the same record. Data is organized by site, building, level, and work area, and connects with Autodesk, Procore, Revizto, and Oracle Primavera.

About Cupix

Cupix develops CupixWorks, the Enterprise Spatial Intelligence (ESI) Platform for the built world. CupixWorks turns routine site capture into a trusted, time-aware, queryable record of an enterprise's sites, indoors and out, aligned with the design and operational data that govern them and available to both people and AI agents. Cupix serves 800+ enterprise accounts worldwide, including 70% of ENR Top 30 firms, and 30,000+ project sites are 3D-mapped regularly on its platform. The trusted record for the built world. Learn more at cupix.com.

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