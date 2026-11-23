MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internationally recognized certification gives enterprise customers independent proof that Parabolic protects their data

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PARA) (“Parabolic” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS).

ISO/IEC 27001 is the best-known international standard for managing information security. Rather than testing a single product, it requires a company to identify the risks to the data it owns or handles, control those risks through people, policies and technology, and keep improving over time. Because certification is awarded by an independent certification body, it gives customers a third-party-validated answer to the security questions that routinely arise when enterprises evaluate software vendors.

Parabolic is a leading solutions provider within the banking, financial services, and insurance segment, where customers demand solutions that meet regulatory requirements. The certification applies across our Demio and OpenReel product lines, allowing Parabolic to provide multiple solutions and platforms, to this customer segment. Cross-selling opportunities strengthen Parabolic's competitive advantage and the value we bring to our customers.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is paramount to Parabolic's future success,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Parabolic.“Large enterprises and banking, financial services and insurance customers take their customer data very seriously, and for them a certification like this is an absolute requirement to do business. It shows that we can be a trusted partner. We expect it to remove friction from security reviews, help drive revenue growth, and support long-term value for our shareholders.”

The certification initially encompasses Demio and OpenReel and positions the Company to expand the scope to add other products and future acquisitions. Parabolic expects to use the certification in its sales and marketing messages, websites and collateral.

About Parabolic

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit ir.parabolic.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Parabolic Technologies, Inc.'s (the“Parabolic's,” or“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer

206 414-1777

ir.parabolic.io

Media

Paul Witkowski

Senior Director Financial Reporting

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