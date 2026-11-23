MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). The investigation concerns whether Nvidia Corp. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Nvidia common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's accounting practices, internal controls over financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations stemming from November 20, 2026 media reports-including Reuters-revealing that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement staff are examining potential accounting issues at Nvidia following the abrupt November 12, 2026 resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating whether Nvidia misled investors regarding the integrity of its prior GAAP financial statements, its regional revenue reporting-including its prior shift from customer billing addresses to customer headquarters that removed Singapore from its geographic breakdown-and circular AI financing arrangements. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations, the company's public assertions concerning its performance, underlying business practices, and future prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NVIDIA Corp. Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the NVIDIA Corp. securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company's reported financial metrics and GAAP financial statements were compromised by undisclosed accounting irregularities, inadequate internal controls over financial reporting, or misleading disclosures surrounding its geographic revenue reporting and customer financing arrangements.

Q: How much did NVIDIA stock drop and on what dates?

A: On November 20, 2026, following reports that SEC enforcement staff are examining potential accounting issues at Nvidia-compounding existing market pressure following CEO Jensen Huang's November 12, 2026 resignation-Nvidia's stock price fell $20.45 per share, or 14.01%, from its prior close of $145.98 to close at $125.53 per share (after dropping 5.2% to 6.6% earlier in the session and deepening its slide in afternoon trading).

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors regarding the accuracy and reliability of Nvidia's GAAP financial statements and internal accounting controls, as revealed by the reported SEC enforcement inquiry. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether Nvidia failed to disclose material accounting issues, obscured the geographic concentration and export-control risks of its sales by shifting its regional revenue reporting from customer billing addresses to customer headquarters (which eliminated separate disclosures for Singapore), and understated the risks and true organic demand behind its circular AI customer financing deals.

Q: What do NVIDIA investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased NVDA common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my NVIDIA Corp. shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their NVDA shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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