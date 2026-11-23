MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First 2x Zcash focused ETF seeks twice the daily total return of The Zcash ETF (Ticker: ZCSH), before fees and expenses

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2x ZCSH ETF (Ticker: ZECX), built by Grayscale, has begun trading on NYSE Arca as the first 2x leveraged Zcash-focused ETF. The product builds on Grayscale's nine-year Zcash operating history and expertise as one of the world's leading crypto asset managers.

ZECX seeks to deliver 200% of the daily total return of The Zcash ETF (Ticker: ZCSH), before fees and expenses. The actively managed fund invests primarily in total return swaps linked to ZCSH, which provides spot exposure to Zcash. ZECX rebalances daily to maintain its leverage target, allowing traders to access leveraged exposure through a traditional investment account without needing to borrow on margin. The fund is designed for knowledgeable investors, including investment professionals, who understand the risks of daily leveraged investing.

“Financial privacy is one of the most important opportunities in crypto, and we believe Zcash is well positioned to lead it,” said Kyle Dacruz, Head of Product Development at Grayscale.“ZECX extends our long-standing conviction in Zcash and gives experienced traders a new way to express a short-term bullish view through their brokerage accounts.”

First launched in 2016, Zcash is a privacy-focused digital currency that has a fixed supply cap of 21 million coins. Its shielded transactions allow users to keep the sender, recipient, and transaction amount private, while viewing keys enable selective disclosure of those details to auditors, counterparties, or regulators.

Grayscale's commitment to Zcash dates back to 2017, when it began offering exposure to the digital currency through a private placement. In August 2026, that product listed on NYSE Arca, becoming the country's first Zcash exchange-traded product. Earlier this month, Grayscale deepened that commitment even further with the launch of Zcash Invest (ZcashInvest.com), a dedicated platform to educate investors and advisors about the Zcash ecosystem and ZCSH, the world's first and largest Zcash fund.

For more information about ZECX, please visit

ZECX is not suitable for all investors. It is designed only for knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x) results, understand the risks of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the performance of ZCSH is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the performance of ZCSH increases over a period longer than a single day. The fund is not a complete investment program, and there is no assurance it will achieve its daily objective.

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Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by visiting Grayscale.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

A basis point (bps) is one hundredth of one percent (e.g. one basis point = 0.01%).

ZCSH is an exchange-traded product that holds ZEC. Its sponsor, Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC, is an affiliate of the fund's investment adviser. ZCSH is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, so it does not offer the protections of a registered fund. ZCSH shares may trade at a premium or discount to the value of the ZEC it holds. For these reasons, the performance of ZCSH, and therefore of the fund, will differ from the performance of ZEC. Investing in the fund is not the same as investing directly in ZEC, and it does not give you ownership of ZEC. The fund will not hold ZEC, maintain a digital asset wallet or control private keys.

The Fund uses an active management strategy and is not designed to track any particular index. As a result, the Fund may trade more frequently and may incur higher costs than an index fund, including expenses related to research and transactions.

Zcash's privacy-enhancing cryptography could fail, and could be used to facilitate unlawful activity, exposing businesses that facilitate ZEC transactions to liability or loss of services. Either could negatively affect the price of ZEC. The privacy-enhancing features of the Zcash Network may limit the ability of law enforcement agencies and other market participants to monitor transactions and comply with anti-money laundering and economic sanctions requirements.

Certain transactions may give rise to economic leverage, including derivatives and other instruments that provide exposure in excess of the Fund's initial investment. The use of leverage may magnify gains and losses, so that relatively small changes in the value of the Fund's investments may result in significant losses.

The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors have no track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor and Grayscale Advisors, LLC (“GSA”) is the adviser of Grayscale ETFs. Foreside is not related to GSA or its affiliates.

© 2026 Grayscale. All trademarks, service marks and/or trade names (e.g., GTM, GRAYSCALE®, GRAYSCALE CRYPTO SECTORSTM, and GRAYSCALE INVESTMENTS®) are owned and/or registered by Grayscale.