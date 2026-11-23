MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. common stock between May 28, 2026 and August 26, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On August 27, 2026, before the market opened, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. reported its second-quarter 2026 financial results, revealing total revenues of $115.3 million (down from $124.2 million in the prior-year period), a 15.6% decline in consolidated e-commerce demand, and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 (down from $0.94). Crucially, the Company slashed its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance for the second time-lowering its outlook from a range of $530 million to $550 million down to $500 million to $525 million-and disclosed that it was unable to renew its multimillion-dollar wholesale partnership across more than 1,500 Walmart locations. That same day, Build-A-Bear disclosed via a Form 8-K filing that it had terminated Chief Growth Officer David Henderson without cause. In response to these disclosures, Build-A-Bear stock plummeted $10.66 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $28.44 on August 27, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Build-A-Bear Lawsuit

Q: What is the Build-A-Bear lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 19, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Build-A-Bear stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the pre-market release of its second-quarter 2026 financial results, a second downward revision to full-year revenue guidance, the disclosure that its multimillion-dollar wholesale partnership with Walmart would not be renewed, and the termination of its Chief Growth Officer on August 27, 2026, Build-A-Bear common stock fell $10.66 per share, or 27.26%, to close at $28.44 per share on August 27, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Build-A-Bear lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's fiscal 2026 financial outlook and wholesale growth strategy. Specifically, Defendants issued revised full-year revenue guidance on May 28, 2026, that remained materially overstated and unachievable, while touting the strength of Build-A-Bear's wholesale expansion and recent product launch across 1,500 Walmart locations. In reality, Defendants failed to disclose that the Company's guidance was still artificially inflated even after its first downward revision and overstated its commercial prospects by concealing that its multimillion-dollar partnership with Walmart would not be renewed.

Q: What do Build-A-Bear investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased BBW common stock during the Class Period (May 28, 2026 through August 26, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Build-A-Bear shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired BBW common stock during the Class Period (May 28, 2026 to August 26, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the BBW lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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