MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redesigned digital destination brings product reviews, editorial insights and shopping discovery together as the publication enters its next chapter

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech Substack, is marking its fifth anniversary with the launch of its redesigned website, introducing an expanded digital experience to help people discover products, understand what matters and make smarter purchasing decisions.

As consumers navigate an increasingly crowded technology landscape filled with reviews, ratings, recommendations and AI-generated information, The Shortcut is emphasizing the value of human expertise, editorial perspectives and real-world product insights.

The redesigned website builds on The Shortcut's established coverage of technology news, product launches, reviews, deals and buying advice, adding a comprehensive reviews database that points readers back to the source: reviews from its peers in tech media alongside The Shortcut's own verdicts.

The database organizes content by product, brand, franchise and format, and a refreshed search bar helps readers find what they're looking for across more than 20 consumer technology and lifestyle categories. Product pages bring together links to reviews from across the industry to help readers research what to buy.

The site also expands The Shortcut's restock tools and makes them more accessible, helping consumers monitor sought-after products and check stock. For shoppers searching for hard-to-find products like the PS5 Pro or the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2, The Shortcut's restock dashboard offers subscribers a streamlined way to track availability.

My Collection, a new personalized page, brings together readers' gadgets, tracked products and price alerts in one place. Access is simple and password-free, with readers signing in through a link sent directly to the email associated with their Substack account.

This launch is one part of a broader evolution for The Shortcut as it enters its sixth year. The Shortcut is also expanding its live programming and production capabilities through Swider Studios, its New York-based, 5,625-square-foot studio and event space, creating new opportunities for live shows, industry conversations, product demonstrations, events and brand partnerships.

“Our driving goal has always been to help people make sense of technology and figure out what's actually worth their money,” said Matt Swider, founder of The Shortcut.“There's no shortage of information out there, but what people need is a trusted perspective and real expertise. We're building on that mission in an even bigger way with a new site, new tools and new live experiences for our audience and partners.”

The redesigned website is now live at .

About The Shortcut

The Shortcut is a consumer technology brand covering the latest news, reviews, products, deals and trends. Founded by veteran technology journalist Matt Swider, The Shortcut delivers expert insights and resources designed to help readers stay informed, discover new technology and make smarter purchasing decisions. For more information, visit /about.

Contact:

Kylie Foster The Shortcut

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