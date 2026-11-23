MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year partnership makes GameGolf's AI Smart Caddie the exclusive Golf Performance App of The Bay Golf Club

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY), the AI-based sports performance technology company behind GameGolf, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with The Bay Golf Club (TBGC), one of seven teams in TGL presented by SoFi, the team golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports.

“GameGolf is a natural partner for The Bay Golf Club. This partnership brings together two brands with the same passion for golf and competition with a shared focus on innovation and opportunity for improvement,” said Eric Kwait, President of The Bay Golf Club.“We are excited for our fans to experience the real data and smart decisions the GameGolf platform offers and for the opportunity to test yourself against the best through the unique activations we have planned together. While our players set the standard, now our community gets an opportunity to measure up.”

The partnership is designed to make golf more accessible and personal, inviting fans to engage with players' decisions, test their own skills against professional benchmarks and experience the game through the lens of AI-powered golf intelligence. For Game Your Game, it puts GameGolf in front of TGL's national ESPN audience, and TBGC's community of fans – with the goal of driving awareness and adoption of GameGolf hardware and KZN AITM subscriptions.

"We see this partnership as an opportunity to fundamentally expand how golfers experience the game," said Soumya Das, Chairman and CEO of GYG. "By bringing GameGolf's AI-powered intelligence together with The Bay Golf Club and the TGL experience, we can give fans a new way to connect with professional golf while helping everyday golfers better understand and enjoy their own game. This is exactly the kind of partnership that can help us grow GameGolf's customer base and bring a new generation of golfers into the game."

Bringing Fans Closer to the Game

The partnership extends into the live TGL experience at the award-wining SoFi Center. Game Your Game will present one regular-season TBGC match each season, starting Sunday, January 17. The company will receive prominent brand integration, including during Team Rally Moments featured on the ESPN broadcast, along with co-branded merchandise and exclusive hospitality experiences for fans. GameGolf branding will also receive exposure throughout The Bay Golf Club's regular-season matches, including across the Digital Caddie LED display, Owner's Box LED display and scoreboard LED wing.

Turning Professional Golf into an Interactive Fan Experience

Through a series of integrated digital, social and in-venue activations, GameGolf will become part of The Bay Golf Club's season-long fan engagement strategy. Key initiatives include:



The Smart Caddie Challenge, which invites fans to predict club selection using GameGolf's AI recommendations;

Know Your Game, a competitive experience where fans compare their personal club distances against verified professional data; and Team-branded Fan Challenges featuring match-week driving-distance competitions with exclusive prizes.



These initiatives will be amplified across The Bay Golf Club's digital and social channels, leveraging the star power of TBGC players and existing brand ambassadors to share their experiences with the GameGolf product throughout the season.

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-powered sports performance technology company. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AITM platform - an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated 300 million+ shots tracked across the lifetime of its platforms. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit . Altus Sports Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Game Your Game, Inc., was formed to build a connected platform for the sports business across talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. For more information, visit .

About The Bay Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club, a founding team in TGL presented by SoFi, embodies the vibrant spirit and diverse culture that make the Bay Area extraordinary. Based in a region known for breaking boundaries and embracing bold ideas, The Bay Golf Club brings together world-class athletes, innovative technology, and community-driven values to reimagine golf for a new generation. Owned by an investment group including NBA champions Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson, alongside the Marc Lasry-led Avenue Sports Fund, The Bay Golf Club features an international roster of golf stars, including Wyndham Clark, Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Ludvig Åberg and Blades Brown. More than just a team, The Bay Golf Club represents the Bay Area's commitment to inclusion, innovation, and the belief that sport can be a catalyst for positive change in our community. Through the fusion of cutting-edge technology and competitive golf, The Bay Golf Club is creating an experience that's as diverse and dynamic as the Bay Area itself. To learn more, visit tglgolf.com/thebaygolfclub

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by TMRW Sports, in partnership with the PGA Tour, TGL presented by SoFi features teams of top PGA Tour players, including TMRW Sports co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, competing in a season-long, fast-paced team golf competition in primetime. TGL's home is the award-winning SoFi Center, a custom-built venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL has been recognized with several awards, including the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference's Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and the Sports Business Journal Sports Business Awards: Tech - Best Technology Collaboration. TGL's teams include reigning champion Los Angeles Golf Club, Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, New York Golf Club, The Bay Golf Club and Motor City Golf Club, which will make its TGL debut this season. Launched Sunday, Nov. 8, WTGL features five teams of the world's best women golfers in partnership with the LPGA. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, schedule and technology, visit TGLGolf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's partnership with The Bay Golf Club; the planned activations, content, fan challenges and promotional offers under the partnership and the timing thereof; the partnership's expected impact on awareness and adoption of GameGolf hardware and KZN AITM subscriptions; the Company's ability to grow its customer base; and the Company's expectations regarding its business and industry. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including, among others: the performance by The Bay Golf Club of its obligations under the partnership; the availability and timing of planned activations, which may be affected by TGL league rules, match schedules, broadcast arrangements and player availability and consents; the possibility that the partnership may be terminated or that certain benefits may be modified or become unavailable; the Company's ability to convert fan engagement and brand exposure into sales of GameGolf hardware and subscriptions; competition in the golf and sports performance technology industries; the Company's need for substantial additional capital to fund its operations; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and maintain the listing of its common stock; general economic and market conditions; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors described in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763), as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the prospectus forming a part thereof, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are available at Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson, Managing Director

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The Bay Golf Club Media Contact

Allison Worldwide

Shane Arman, SVP

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