MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuous checks identify DNS configuration weaknesses to help teams prioritize fixes that protect application access, certificate issuance, and email authentication

Lehi, Utah, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced DNS Posture Manager, a new product within the DigiCert ONE platform that helps organizations find and address DNS weaknesses before they disrupt critical services. Through continuous configuration assessments and prioritized remediation guidance, DNS Posture Manager helps organizations reduce outage and security risks while replacing manual reviews with ongoing visibility into DNS health.

DNS connects users to applications and supports essential functions such as certificate validation and email authentication. As organizations add cloud services, migrate applications, and retire infrastructure, overlooked records and configuration changes can create weaknesses that periodic reviews miss. These issues can leave services unreachable, interrupt certificate issuance, or weaken protections against domain impersonation.

“Retiring a cloud service doesn't always mean the DNS record pointing to it is removed,” said Damiaan Habets, Director of Product Management at DigiCert. “ That overlooked record can leave an opening for an attacker to take over a trusted subdomain and use it for phishing or brand impersonation. DNS Posture Manager flags these weaknesses and helps teams understand what needs attention, so they can act before an outdated configuration becomes a business problem.”

DNS Posture Manager gives security and operations teams a centralized view of DNS health with automated assessments that show where risks exist, which require attention first, and how to address them regardless of which DNS providers the organization is using.

Key capabilities help organizations:

Protect critical services: Continuously detect misconfigurations and validate settings against DNS security best practices.

Focus remediation efforts: Prioritize risks by potential business impact, with actionable guidance and supporting evidence.

Ident ify email authentication gaps: Assess DMARC, SPF, and DKIM configurations through independent public DNS checks and connected Valimail account data.

Simplify oversight: Use domain- and account-level scores, on-demand rescanning, and exportable findings to support investigations and reporting.

“DNS configuration issues can have consequences far beyond DNS itself, affecting application availability, email security and access to critical services,” s aid Ozgun Pelit , Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.“Continuous assessment paired with clear remediation priorities can help organizations close the gap between discovering a weakness and addressing it, while reducing the burden on security and operations teams.”

To learn more, visit the DigiCert DNS Posture Manager page and read the blog.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...