MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US$160,000 acquisition, payable entirely in shares, would expand SunScout's robotics technology, support Texas manufacturing and provide a low-cost mower platform for pairing with SunScout's SolarHub

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunScout Holding Limited (NYSE American/NYSE Texas: SNSC) (“SunScout” or the“Company”), a clean-technology company developing and commercializing autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into the BestMow Technology and Asset Purchase Agreement (the“Agreement”) with LYF Innovation Ltd. (“LYF Innovation”), an AI-driven robotics company focused on autonomous lawn management solutions, for the acquisition of BestMow's robotic mower technology and related assets for US$160,000, payable entirely in the Company's Class A ordinary shares (the“Shares”).

BestMow is LYF Innovation's robotic mower brand. The acquisition includes BestMow's source code, technical data and documentation, related intellectual property owned by LYF Innovation, together with a licence of certain patents to be granted by their registered owner, manufacturing tooling and injection moulds. It also includes finished robotic mowers and the seller's loose components and spare parts, other than spare parts retained for after-sales service, providing hardware for integration, testing and verification across different markets.

The parties are also preparing a three-month Technical Services Agreement. The acquisition has not yet closed and remains subject to satisfaction of applicable closing conditions.

Complementary Technology to Strengthen SunScout's Robotics Platform

BestMow and SunScout use complementary approaches to autonomous navigation and environmental perception, differing in how they interpret their surroundings, measure distances and determine their position.

SunScout technology combines front and side cameras with AI-based visual mapping, motion sensors and RTK satellite positioning to recognise grass, obstacles and landmarks, map the operating area and plan the robot's movements. SunScout develops and tests its navigation algorithms using a digital twin simulation system that recreates the robot and its surroundings, including changing weather and operating conditions. Its NeuroBayesSLAM technology uses brain-inspired methods to combine visual, spatial and motion information. It is partly deployed in current SunScout robots and remains a focus of ongoing development, with the ultimate aim of enabling navigation without reliance on GPS or RTK.

BestMow combines a front stereo camera, which calculates depth through triangulation by comparing two images, with side cameras and onboard AI vision models that distinguish between 26 classes of obstacles. Its navigation system combines RTK positioning with visual-inertial odometry, which tracks movement using camera images and motion sensors to support navigation where satellite reception is limited.

The acquisition would enable SunScout to integrate selected elements of BestMow's technology, including stereo depth perception and onboard obstacle recognition, into its own robotic solutions. Access to the underlying source code and technical documentation would support integration with SunScout's navigation technology and digital twin development system, with the aim of improving obstacle detection, mapping and autonomous operation across different environments.

Alongside these integration opportunities, BestMow would provide an immediately available, low-cost robotic mower platform that SunScout intends to bundle with its SolarHub, a solar-powered charging station for robotic mowers, offering customers an alternative solar-powered robotic mowing solution.

According to information provided by LYF Innovation, approximately US$7 million has been invested in developing the BestMow technology. Through the acquisition, together with a licence of the related patents to be granted by their registered owner, SunScout expects to gain access to that development work and the associated manufacturing assets for US$160,000 in equity consideration.

Accelerating Product Integration and Market Testing

The 50 finished mowers included in the transaction would allow SunScout to conduct integration work and field evaluations in parallel. This is expected to shorten the time required to assess performance in different operating environments and validate the pairing of the BestMow mower platform with SunScout's SolarHub.

The planned offering would combine autonomous mowing with a dedicated solar charging solution, expanding the range of solar-powered robotic mowing options available to SunScout customers.

Supporting Manufacturing in Texas

SunScout intends to transfer the acquired tooling, injection moulds and related manufacturing assets to its planned robotic manufacturing facility in Buda, Texas.

Acquiring existing manufacturing assets and technical documentation is expected to reduce the development work and expenditure required to establish local assembly of the BestMow platform. The transaction would also expand the technology available to support SunScout's broader U.S. manufacturing plans.

Edwin Cywinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SunScout, commented,“This acquisition presents two clear opportunities for SunScout. We can integrate selected elements of BestMow's technology into our own robotic solutions, while also gaining an existing, low-cost mower platform that we intend to pair with our SolarHub.

“Access to the source code, technical documentation and manufacturing tooling gives our engineers a foundation to build on. The finished robots would allow us to test and develop these opportunities in parallel, with the intention of bringing the manufacturing assets to Texas.

“At US$160,000, payable entirely in shares, we believe this is an attractive opportunity to expand our technology base and product offering while preserving cash for manufacturing and commercial development.”

Transaction Terms

The purchase price is US$160,000 (the“Price”) payable by the issue of Shares, subject to a six-month lock-up and applicable securities requirements. The number of Shares is the Price divided by the volume-weighted average price of the Shares for the 20 trading days before the date of the Agreement, rounded up to the next whole share.

The transaction is structured as an acquisition of specified technology and assets from LYF Innovation, rather than an acquisition of the seller's corporate entity.

About SunScout Holding Limited

SunScout Holding Limited is a clean-technology company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions. Powered entirely by solar energy through the Company's proprietary deployable solar array ("DSA") technology, SunScout's robotic mowers operate independently of the electrical grid and feature autonomous navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. SunScout also provides solar power development solutions, as well as engineering products and services, including precision fabrication, mechanical engineering, and project management. SunScout's mission is to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels in outdoor maintenance and mobile machinery, beginning with lawn care and expanding into adjacent applications.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning completion of the acquisition, integration of BestMow technology into SunScout solutions, anticipated improvements in robotic capabilities, product development, expected cost and time savings, the planned BestMow and SolarHub offering, and manufacturing in Texas. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "aim" and "anticipate," or other similar expressions in this announcement. Actual results may differ materially, including because closing conditions may not be satisfied, technology integration or product validation may prove more difficult than anticipated, expected performance improvements or cost savings may not be achieved, or manufacturing and commercial plans may change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

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