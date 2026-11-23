MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Equity Insider on behalf of Cerrado Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Argentina's Santa Cruz province is home to Newmont's Cerro Negro and AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia, and a smaller producer working the same province just turned in a big quarter of its own. At its Minera Don Nicolas mine, third-quarter production rose 21% from a year earlier, all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,546 per ounce, and the company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $33.8 million and net income of $25.2 million. It also bought back its stream during the quarter and, shortly after quarter end, picked up a past-producing mine elsewhere in Santa Cruz. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) (FRA: BAI0), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU), Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX), Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO).

Key Takeaways



Minera Don Nicolas (MDN) produced 16,685 gold equivalent ounces (GEO) in Q3 2026, up 21% from 13,832 GEO in Q3 2025, at AISC of $1,546 per ounce.



Adjusted EBITDA was $33.8 million for Q3 2026 and $90.8 million year-to-date, and net income was $25.2 million, compared with a net loss of $12.2 million a year earlier.



The company reported a cash position of $33.9 million at quarter end, which it said includes $8 million cash paid to Sprott Stream during the quarter.



Full-year production is expected at the upper end of 2026 guidance of 50,000 to 60,000 GEO, and a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for MDN is targeted for the end of Q1 2027.

Subsequent to quarter end, the company acquired Minera Tritón Argentina S.A., owner of the past-producing Manantial Espejo mine in Santa Cruz Province, for total consideration of US$20 million in cash.



Inside the Quarter at Minera Don Nicolas

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V: CERT) (OTCQX: CRDOF) (FRA: BAI0) announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, covering its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal, and its Mont Sorcier High Purity direct reduced iron (DRI) Iron Project in Quebec. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Revenue for the quarter was $67.9 million, from the sale of 14,505 ounces of gold and 111,904 ounces of silver at an average realized price of $4,211 per gold ounce and $61 per silver ounce, compared with $41.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. The company said the increase was due primarily to higher average realized gold and silver prices, as well as 25% higher ounces sold. Total cash costs, including royalties, were $1,569 per ounce sold, compared with $1,878 per ounce a year earlier.

Net income of $25.2 million compares with a net loss of $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Other income of $19.6 million in the quarter included a gain on stream obligation repurchase of $20.3 million, and the company reported earnings of US$0.04 per basic share for the quarter and US$0.16 per share year to date, excluding one-time adjustments.

On the ground, heap leach production held steady at 9,649 GEO, similar to Q2 2026, while CIL production increased to 7,036 GEO, primarily driven by the selective routing of high-grade Calandrias feed to the Martinetas mill rather than the heap leach pad. The new tailings dam is now operational and is expected to provide approximately five years of capacity at planned operating rates, the new crushing plant is undergoing commissioning, and the new heap leach pad is expected to be completed by late Q1 2027, providing 12 million tonnes of additional capacity.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman, commented,“Third quarter results continued to benefit from significant operational improvements, cost reduction programs and the repurchase of the MDN stream. MDN continues to generate strong cash flows and stable production. We expect this to continue, given the previous operational upgrades and our unhedged gold position. We expect the new PEA, to be completed by the end of Q1 2027, to show the potential for further growth and mine life extension at MDN. Further, the recent acquisition of Manantial Espejo in Argentina positions the Company for production growth exiting 2027. We expect this growth to be supported by cash flows generated from operations and our strong cash position.”

A Stream Bought Back and a Second Santa Cruz Mine Added

On July 17, 2026, Cerrado completed the repurchase of all outstanding streaming assets and related security held by Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty over MDN and the Lagoa Salgada project, for aggregate consideration of approximately US$31.34 million. That consideration included upfront cash of approximately US$8 million, 3,000,000 common shares, a US$8.0 million note that was repaid in full on October 6, 2026, and a US$12.0 million note maturing on January 4, 2027. In September, the company also closed a C$10 million strategic private placement with an entity owned and controlled by Mr. Eric Sprott.

On November 12, 2026, Cerrado closed the acquisition of Minera Tritón Argentina S.A. from Pan American Silver Corp. and Aquiline Resources Inc. The company's Manantial Espejo mine sits in Santa Cruz Province, approximately 160 kilometers west of Puerto San Julián. Total consideration is US$20 million in cash, with US$10 million paid at closing and two deferred payments of US$5 million due on the first and second anniversaries of closing. Cerrado plans a phased redevelopment program to dewater historical underground workings while refurbishing surface infrastructure, alongside an exploration program, and believes that, subject to the results of this work, the property has the potential to contribute to increased production levels exiting 2027.

What the Company Says Comes Next

Cerrado plans to complete a new, third-party, independent PEA for MDN by the end of Q1 2027, incorporating an updated mineral resource estimate, and expects to complete its drill program at the recently acquired Falcon area, along with associated testing, before year-end so the results can be included. At Lagoa Salgada, the company said construction could commence in late 2027, subject to permits being issued and financing being secured, and at Mont Sorcier the feasibility study is now targeted for completion in H1 2027. Management also expects overall costs to decline as production continues to ramp up in the coming quarters.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Cerrado Gold Inc. at: equity-insider.com

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) operates Cerro Negro, which the company says sits on the low Patagonian plains in southern Argentina in the province of Santa Cruz. In its third quarter 2026 results, Newmont produced approximately 1.3 million attributable gold ounces, generated $1.9 billion of free cash flow and reported adjusted net income of $2.20 per diluted share, ending the quarter with $8.8 billion of cash and $12.8 billion in total liquidity.

Newmont expects higher fourth-quarter production at Cerro Negro due to continued productivity improvements and mining at the Vein Zone open pit, and its 2026 guidance includes the mine life extension at Cerro Negro. The company also improved its full-year gold by-product AISC guidance to $1,520 per ounce and delivered $1.9 billion of shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividends since its prior earnings call.

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) runs Cerro Vanguardia, its sole operation in Argentina, located in the Province of Santa Cruz in southern Patagonia. In its Q3 2026 earnings release, the company reported Cerro Vanguardia gold production of 44,000oz at a total cash cost of $974/oz, with production up 2% year-on-year and total cash costs per ounce down 14%.

At the group level, AngloGold Ashanti produced 696,000oz of gold in the quarter, received an average gold price of $4,239/oz, up from $3,490/oz a year earlier, and generated free cash flow of $722m. Net cash reached $1,256m at September 30, the board declared an interim dividend of $361m, or 71 US cents per share, and full-year gold production guidance of 2,800,000oz to 3,170,000oz was reaffirmed.

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE: B) (TSX: ABX) holds Argentine exposure through Veladero, a 50/50 joint venture operation with Shandong Gold in San Juan Province. Barrick reported third quarter 2026 gold production of 816 thousand ounces, up 3% from Q2 2026 and 6% year-over-year excluding divested assets, with revenue up 22% to $5.07 billion and attributable adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $2.47 billion.

The company said total attributable gold production was 2% lower than the prior-year period, largely due to the impacts of extreme weather at Veladero and delayed access to high-grade material at North Mara, which is expected to be accessed in Q4 2026. Barrick returned $1.04 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $761 million of share repurchases, and reiterated full-year guidance of 2.90 to 3.25 million ounces of gold.

Aura Minerals Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGO), which operates the Aranzazu, Apoena, Minosa, Almas, Borborema and MSG mines, reported record third-quarter production of 95,557 GEO, up 27% from the prior quarter and 29% year-over-year at current prices. Net revenue reached $386.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA was $236.9 million for the quarter and $677.4 million for the first nine months, and Recurring Free Cash Flow was $123.5 million, with leverage at 0.20x.

Nine-month production of 253,131 GEO is the highest in the company's history and keeps it on track for 2026 guidance of 340,000 to 390,000 GEO. Aura also said its Era Dorada project is on time and on budget, at 13.1% physical progress.

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Article Source: Cerrado Gold Inc. news release dated November 19, 2026.

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