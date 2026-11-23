MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction would add 17 saltwater disposal facilities and approximately 11.5 million barrels per month of permitted disposal capacity

Dallas, TX, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Direct Midstream, LLC (“Direct Midstream”) in a transaction with a $40 million base value.

The acquisition would expand Vivakor's Permian Basin footprint with 17 saltwater disposal facilities and nine fresh water and brine stations, representing approximately 11.5 million barrels per month of permitted disposal capacity. Direct Midstream's water management, disposal and oil reclamation capabilities would complement Vivakor's transportation and terminaling operations while supporting its Remediation Processing Center (“RPC”) strategy.

“This agreement positions Vivakor to acquire an established infrastructure platform with opportunities to grow recurring service revenue,” said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor.“Direct would extend our reach into water management, disposal, oil reclamation and oil production operations, giving us more ways to serve customers across the Permian Basin. Combined with our transportation, terminaling and RPC capabilities, we see opportunities to capture more business across the same customer relationships and waste streams.”

“This is a big day for Direct Midstream and for our customers,” said Chris Early, President and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Midstream.“After closing, our customers can expect the same team, the same facilities and the same reliable service they know today. As part of Vivakor, we expect to expand automation and real-time monitoring at our facilities and give customers access to a broader range of services across the Permian Basin. We're proud of what our team has built and excited about what we can do together with Vivakor after closing.”

Direct Midstream's recent commercial progress includes signed operating agreements covering a 52-well portfolio in New Mexico, extending its services into oil production operations. Commencement is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, including customary transfer of the wells to Direct Midstream's existing New Mexico operator number.

The transaction includes a $10 million capital investment in Direct Midstream, to be funded following closing in accordance with an agreed capital budget, to support growth. This investment forms part of the $40 million base transaction value and reduces seller consideration dollar-for-dollar. Seller consideration is payable in Vivakor preferred and common stock, subject to closing adjustments and a performance-based adjustment tied to actual 2027 free cash flow.

The signing follows Vivakor's completion of due diligence in October. Closing is subject only to customary closing conditions, and the transaction is expected to close upon their satisfaction. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed.

About Direct Midstream

Direct Midstream is a provider of midstream energy and fluid management services serving oil and gas operators throughout New Mexico and the Permian Basin. The company's services include oil production operations, saltwater disposal, produced water management, oil recovery and reclamation, slop oil processing and related oilfield waste services. Direct Midstream utilizes Class II UIC wells, automation and advanced monitoring systems to support safe, efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

For more information, please visit the website:

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investor Contact:

P:469-480-7175

...