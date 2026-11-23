MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nyheim Hines, MDA National Spokesperson, leads NFL players supporting MDA, including SirVocea Dennis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raheem Blackshear of the Detroit Lions, Torricelli Simpkins III of the Carolina Panthers, Jashaun Corbin of the Dallas Cowboys, and Malik Washington of the Miami Dolphins

New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign returns this season, NFL players are using custom-designed cleats and their social media platforms to raise awareness for causes important to them, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This year,and former NFL player, will be welcoming NFL playersandin supporting MDA and people and families living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and more than 300 other neuromuscular diseases.

The players' participation comes during the holiday giving season, including Giving Tuesday on December 1 and year-end giving through December 31, an important time for nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve. Through their custom cleats, social media platforms and personal stories, the players will help raise awareness and encourage support for MDA's mission to accelerate research, advance treatments, expand access to care and empower people and families living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives.

NFL Players Use My Cause My Cleats to Support MDA

My Cause My Cleats is an annual NFL initiative that gives players, coaches and staff the opportunity to wear custom-designed cleats representing charitable organizations and causes that are meaningful to them. The NFL describes the initiative as a player-led platform that uses the visibility of the game to highlight causes and nonprofits.

For MDA, the campaign extends beyond game day. Beginning in November and continuing through the end of the year, NFL players and MDA supporters will use their voices to encourage awareness, engagement and giving during the Giving Tuesday and year-end giving season.

Nyheim Hines, who serves as an MDA National Spokesperson, has a personal connection to the neuromuscular disease community through his mother and uncle, who live with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), and in honor of his grandmother, who passed away from the same condition.

“This campaign is personal for me because my mother and uncle live with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and I lost my grandmother to the same condition,” said Nyheim Hines, MDA National Spokesperson and former NFL player.“My Cause My Cleats gives us a powerful platform to raise awareness and inspire more people to support the neuromuscular disease community.”

The 2026 NFL players supporting MDA include:



SirVocea Dennis: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raheem Blackshear: Detroit Lions

Torricelli Simpkins III: Carolina Panthers

Jashaun Corbin: Dallas Cowboys Malik Washington: Miami Dolphins

The campaign will also be amplified by MDA supporters and creators throughout the giving season, including Gavin Sipple, Sarah Todd Hammer, Leah Messer and Max Adler, who will share messages encouraging their communities to support MDA around Giving Tuesday and throughout the year-end giving period.

“The power of the NFL platform is extraordinary, and when players use that platform to champion MDA, their impact reaches far beyond the field,” said Morgan Roth, Chief Marketing Officer at MDA.“Their voices help bring greater visibility to the neuromuscular disease community at a time when people are looking for meaningful ways to make a difference. We are incredibly grateful to every player and supporter who is helping amplify the Muscular Dystrophy Association's mission and encouraging their communities to give during Giving Tuesday and the year-end giving season.”

Giving Tuesday and Year-End Giving Support the Neuromuscular Disease Community

The MDA campaign will build toward Giving Tuesday on December 1, when participating NFL players and supporters will encourage their followers to learn more about MDA's work and consider making a gift.

The campaign will continue throughout December with additional messages supporting year-end giving, helping keep the needs of people and families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases in focus through the end of the year.

“Giving Tuesday and year-end giving are critical opportunities to invest in progress for the neuromuscular disease community,” said Ruth Ann Dailey, Chief Development Officer at MDA.“Every gift helps the Muscular Dystrophy Association advance research, expand access to care and empower people and families living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives.”

Follow on MDA's Instagram

The community and NFL fans can follow the campaign and see how players are representing MDA through their cleats and social media throughout the season using #MyCauseMyCleats and #GiveStrength on @MDAorg on Instagram.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for over 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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NFL Players Support Muscular Dystrophy Association Through 'My Cause My Cleats,' Giving Tuesday and Year-End Giving

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association...