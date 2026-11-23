MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pilot Connects Community Recruitment With Transportation, Training and Work-From-Home Opportunities

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced the launch of its first impact sourcing initiative, a pilot in Trinidad and Tobago designed to expand employment opportunities for people in communities where distance and other barriers can limit access to work.

The initial cohort includes 22 new team members recruited from more than 700 applicants in Point Fortin and surrounding communities. The program provides transportation to iQor's Chaguanas location for in-person learning and training before participants begin work-from-home roles.

“Distance from a workplace should not prevent someone from being considered for an opportunity,” said Dr. William Huggins, vice president, regional leader at iQor.“This initiative enables us to reach talented people in communities farther from our site and provide transportation and training to help them get started. We're proud to welcome this first group to iQor.”

Impact sourcing is an approach to recruitment and employment that intentionally reaches people who face barriers to employment opportunities. iQor's pilot brings that approach to underserved communities beyond its immediate operating location, connecting local talent with roles they can perform from home.

"We are very thankful and appreciative for this initiative for the young people of Point Fortin," said Ernesto Kesar, minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and member of Parliament for Point Fortin. "I urge all the participants who are taking part in this very creative and first-time initiative to make excellent use and to continue to make Point Fortin proud."

Participants begin with a two-week foundational learning program at the Chaguanas site, followed by ongoing coaching and development tailored to individual needs. Learning together gives new hires access to hands-on guidance and opportunities to build relationships with peers and leaders before working remotely.

The International Labour Organization's May 2026 report,“Lifelong Learning and Skills for the Future,” finds that globally, only 16% of people ages 15–64 participated in formal or nonformal education and training during the preceding year. The report also highlights evidence that well-designed training programs can improve employment outcomes, particularly for disadvantaged groups, when paired with complementary support.

iQor's pilot combines in-person preparation with transportation assistance and connects participants with opportunities for continued development within a global organization. In 2025, 94% of iQor's promotions from agent to supervisor came through its internal leadership development pipelines.

“Starting a new job is also about finding a sense of belonging,” said Richard Eychner, chief culture officer at iQor.“Time spent learning together helps our new hires build confidence and get to know the people who will support them. We want that connection to continue when they begin working from home.”

The Oct. 26 launch at iQor Chaguanas brought together participants, company leaders and community representatives, including the Honourable Ernesto Kesar, member of Parliament for Point Fortin, and Kobe Sandy, alderman and chairman of Education and Community Alliance.

The pilot will help iQor assess how targeted recruitment, transportation support and in-person preparation can expand access to employment. Lessons from the initiative will inform plans to reach additional communities in Trinidad and Tobago and other iQor locations worldwide.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 10 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars - Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ - iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

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