MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading finance & insurance provider joins DCG to co-host the automotive industry's must-attend NADA event, headlined by Flo Rida and Rev Run

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading automotive M&A advisory firm, today announced that DOWC, a leading automotive finance & insurance (F&I) provider, will participate as presenting partner of DCG's 8th annual NADA Celebration on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at House of Blues Orlando in Disney Springs. Hip-hop legends Flo Rida and Rev Run will headline the evening.

The Celebration has become the automotive industry's most sought-after party invitation during NADA Show week. Since 2024, executives from over 270 prominent auto retail groups representing over 3,200 dealership rooftops have attended, alongside leaders from major banks, F&I providers, law firms, accounting firms, and automakers.

“DOWC has built its business around helping dealers create long-term value, and that's exactly the spirit of this night,” Dave Cantin Group President Brian Gordon said.“We're proud to have DOWC alongside us as we bring together the most influential people in auto retail to celebrate the industry and connect outside the meetings and business of NADA.”

“This industry runs on relationships. You earn trust by showing up for dealers and delivering on your promises,” said DOWC Founder and CEO Michael LaMotta.“That's how we approach our business at DOWC, and it's why we're proud to partner with Dave Cantin Group on the NADA Celebration. It's an opportunity to bring dealers together, celebrate what they've built, and look ahead to what's next.”

DOWC provides and administers F&I products and services for automotive dealers nationwide, including vehicle service contracts and protection products, dealer participation programs, compliance expertise, F&I training, and claims administration technology. The company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Flo Rida brings a home-state connection to the Orlando event; born and raised in South Florida, he became an international star with party anthems including“Low,”“Right Round,”“Club Can't Handle Me,”“Wild Ones” and“My House.” Rev Run, a founding member of pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC and a 2009 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, returns to the DCG NADA stage after performing at the company's 2026 event in Las Vegas.

Dave Cantin Group's annual NADA Celebration is private, invite-only and all guests must request access to attend. Due to high demand for access, DCG has opened a credential request portal at .

Previous years' events have featured Nelly, Fat Joe, Third Eye Blind, Almost Queen, Grant Cardone, Mike Tyson and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Dave Cantin Group NADA 2027 Celebration, presented by DOWC Friday, February 19, 2027: 8pm – Midnight, House of Blues Orlando, Disney Springs, Orlando, Florida

About Dave Cantin Group

Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, platform management, business evaluations, and other corporate development services. The new retail reality requires automotive dealers to seek DCG's collective best thinking, deep experience and extensive industry relationships to effectively leverage M&A as a core business strategy.

Clients choose DCG because we are a trusted advisor focusing on long-term relationships, investing in data and research, and engaging our entire team on every client project. Clients benefit from our industry-leading market intelligence – our Market Outlook Report – and JumpIQ, our proprietary AI-enabled platform delivering unprecedented visibility into automotive retail.

Our nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes important to the automotive retail community. To learn more, visit davecantingroup.com.

About DOWC®

DOWC® is one of the nation's largest F&I administrators, advancing automotive retail through vehicle protection products, reinsurance and participation programs, and AI-powered technology. Founded by automotive industry experts, the company combines deep operational experience with technology that helps dealers streamline their businesses, strengthen compliance, and improve the customer experience. Its dealer-first approach puts ownership, control, and long-term financial growth at the center of every solution, empowering dealers and OEMs to meet today's demands and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities. For more information, visit dowc.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

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+1 313.510.5090