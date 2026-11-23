MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New integration connects Deel employee data with CompAnalyst to reduce manual work and support market-informed, equitable compensation

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com today announced a new integration with Deel that connects employee, job, and organizational data from Deel with CompAnalyst®, Salary.com's compensation management platform. The integration helps HR and compensation teams reduce manual data uploads and use current workforce information to make more consistent, informed pay decisions across global markets.

The integration securely syncs data from Deel into CompAnalyst Plus or Enterprise. For organizations managing distributed workforces, bringing employee information and compensation insights together is essential to evaluating and optimizing pay practices. The integration securely syncs data from Deel into CompAnalyst Plus or Enterprise, helping teams assess market competitiveness, evaluate internal equity, and understand the potential cost of compensation changes without relying on ad hoc spreadsheets.

“Making sound pay decisions starts with understanding both your workforce and the market,” said Christopher Knize, SVP of Products at Salary.com.“By connecting Deel with CompAnalyst, we're helping compensation teams spend less time moving and reconciling data and more time putting it to work. They can bring current employee information into their compensation workflows to evaluate pay, plan changes, and make decisions with greater confidence.”

“Pay decisions are only as good as the workforce data behind them, and for companies hiring across borders that data is rarely in one place. Salary.com brings deep compensation expertise and market benchmarking, and Deel brings the employee and payroll information from 150 countries that teams need to act on it. Together, HR and compensation teams can spend less time reconciling spreadsheets and more time making fair, informed pay decisions for every market they operate in,” said Patrick Lannon, Head of Partnerships at Deel.

How the Deel Integration with CompAnalyst Works

The integration provides a one-way flow of data from Deel into CompAnalyst, including employee identifiers, job and employment details, compensation, currency, and location information. Demographic information and optional custom fields can also sync where available. With these inputs connected to CompAnalyst's compensation data and analytics, teams can:



Reduce manual work through automated employee and job data synchronization.

Benchmark pay across currencies and local markets using compensation data built for distributed teams.

Evaluate internal equity and support pay transparency and compliance-focused compensation decisions. Model compensation changes using salary structures, dashboards, and reporting.



The integration supports employee data use cases across Deel HR, Payroll, Employer of Record, and PEO. Independent contractor data is excluded by default because contractors typically do not have base salary data for compensation planning.

How to Connect Deel with CompAnalyst

Administrators can set up the connection through the Integrations tile in CompAnalyst, select Deel, and authorize the required access. The integration uses secure authorization and encrypted token storage to support automated data synchronization.

To learn more about the Deel integration with CompAnalyst, visit Salary.com's Deel integration page: .

About Salary.com

Founded in 1999, Salary.com helps organizations get pay right. Built on a proprietary job ontology, Salary.com delivers AI-native software, data, and services that enable companies to define roles, benchmark jobs, manage pay structures, and make pay decisions built to last. More than 10,000 customers worldwide trust Salary.com, with insights powered by over 30,000 organizations across 140+ countries and spanning more than 1.4 million leveled job titles. Combining pragmatic innovation in artificial intelligence with deep human expertise, Salary.com helps organizations make precise pay decisions, build trust with employees, and compete in a changing world.

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The way the world works has changed – and Deel has built the standard to power it all. We make it effortless to hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. Deel is one platform for payroll, HR, benefits, mobility, performance, and device management across 150 countries. Built on owned infrastructure, powered by AI, and supported by thousands of local experts, Deel helps businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Trusted by 40,000+ customers, and created to become a global brand people love. Learn more at