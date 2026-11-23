MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award recognizes the TechnoMile platform that connects contract pursuit, management, and security to help government contractors win and execute with confidence.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows has been recognized as a Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) 2026 Tech100 honoree. This award recognizes the organizations and individuals making a significant impact through technological innovation, visionary leadership, and contributions to the National Capital Region's thriving technology ecosystem.

The organizations on the Tech100 list demonstrate exceptional innovation, technological advancement, and meaningful contributions to the region's economy and technology industry.

TechnoMile was recognized for its vision to make government contracting easier to manage from beginning to end. In 2026, TechnoMile combined with SIMS Software, a leading provider of industrial security software supporting organizational compliance with complex regulatory and audit requirements, to provide support across the full lifecycle of federal business. The TechnoMile platform helps government contractors manage their federal business from identifying and pursuing government contract opportunities through contract execution, compliance, and closeout.

“Acquisition reform is creating new opportunities for companies to enter and expand in the government market, but access alone does not create scalable growth. Contractors need the operational infrastructure to find the right opportunities, pursue them effectively, manage contractual obligations, protect sensitive and classified work, and remain compliant through closeout,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile.“We're honored to be listed among fellow innovators, committed to using technology to help customers transform the way they work.”

NVTC will recognize this year's honorees at the 2026 Tech100 Celebration on Tuesday, December 15, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile's unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC convenes and champions the region's tech community to advance innovation, build a future-ready workforce, and drive economic and societal impact. Representing one of the world's most dynamic technology ecosystems, NVTC connects leaders across business, government, academia, and the nonprofit sector to foster collaboration, strengthen competitiveness, and accelerate innovation. Through advocacy, networking, workforce initiatives, and strategic partnerships, NVTC helps fuel innovation that shapes the future. Learn more at nvtc.org.

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