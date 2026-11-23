Hydra Funding's Lowest Prices Ever: Up To 48% Off This Black Friday With Bundles
|Pack size
|Bundle discount
|With STACK
|1 account
|0%
|35%
|2-pack
|7%
|39.55%
|3-pack
|12%
|42.8%
|5-pack
|20%
|48%
What does a $100k instant funded account cost?
Hydra Instant Lite starts from $29. At $100k it lists at $399, the cheapest 100k instant funded account in Hydra's own lineup. In a 5-pack that is $319.20 per account. With STACK it is $207.48 per account.
How does it compare with FTMO Instant?
Five $100k Hydra Instant Lite accounts in a 5-pack with STACK cost 5 x $207.48 = $1,037.40, for $500k in accounts. FTMO's Instant account, $100,000, costs €2,999 (about $3,296.50, estimated, at the European Central Bank reference rate of 19 November 2026), one-time and non-refundable, listed in euros on ftmo.com on 20 November 2026.
When does it start and end?
STACK runs from 23 November 2026 until 1 December 2026, 23:59 EST. The Black Friday offer ends on 1 December. Bundle discounts stay on after Black Friday as a new option at checkout and stack with ongoing promos unless otherwise stated.
Bundle discounts apply to accounts of the same plan and size. $400k accounts excluded.
All Hydra Funding accounts operate in a simulated trading environment.
About Hydra Funding
Hydra Funding, operating since 2022, offers instant funding accounts in Forex, Crypto and Futures under the Unified Hydra Rule Set. More information: hydrafunding.io.
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