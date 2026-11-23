(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydra Funding's prop firm bundles take up to 48% off multiple instant funded accounts this Black Friday: code STACK takes 35% off, and bundle discounts stack on top. Hydra Funding is an instant funding prop firm. Traders buy the account and trade funded from day 1. How do the bundles stack? Hydra's Instant Funding bundles come in three sizes: a 2-pack, a 3-pack and a 5-pack. The discount is the same percentage on every plan and size, applying to Lite, Prime, and Pro. STACK takes 35% off first, then the bundle discount applies to the remaining price.

Pack size Bundle discount With STACK 1 account 0% 35% 2-pack 7% 39.55% 3-pack 12% 42.8% 5-pack 20% 48%



What does a $100k instant funded account cost?

Hydra Instant Lite starts from $29. At $100k it lists at $399, the cheapest 100k instant funded account in Hydra's own lineup. In a 5-pack that is $319.20 per account. With STACK it is $207.48 per account.

How does it compare with FTMO Instant?

Five $100k Hydra Instant Lite accounts in a 5-pack with STACK cost 5 x $207.48 = $1,037.40, for $500k in accounts. FTMO's Instant account, $100,000, costs €2,999 (about $3,296.50, estimated, at the European Central Bank reference rate of 19 November 2026), one-time and non-refundable, listed in euros on ftmo.com on 20 November 2026.

When does it start and end?

STACK runs from 23 November 2026 until 1 December 2026, 23:59 EST. The Black Friday offer ends on 1 December. Bundle discounts stay on after Black Friday as a new option at checkout and stack with ongoing promos unless otherwise stated.

Bundle discounts apply to accounts of the same plan and size. $400k accounts excluded.

All Hydra Funding accounts operate in a simulated trading environment.

About Hydra Funding

Hydra Funding, operating since 2022, offers instant funding accounts in Forex, Crypto and Futures under the Unified Hydra Rule Set. More information: hydrafunding.io.

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