MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cambridge-based firm builds on more than 40 years of client relationships with expanded resources to support its next phase of growth

Omaha, Neb., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $66 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that Pinney & Scofield, a Cambridge, Mass.-based wealth management firm serves approximately $944 million assets under advisement, is joining Carson's integrated advisor channel. The partnership will provide Pinney & Scofield with expanded technology, specialized planning expertise and operational support while preserving its longstanding approach to financial planning, investment management and client service.

The firm was founded in 1984 by Jim Pinney and George Kinder as a tax practice, with Dean Scofield joining in 1986. Kinder amicably left shortly thereafter and the practice shifted to financial planning and investment management, and Pinney & Scofield as we know it today was born with its longest tenured clients starting in 1991.

Pinney & Scofield has deep roots in the Cambridge community and is just steps away from Harvard University. The firm reflects the character of its community, where the energy of a university town meets the close-knit feel of a small neighborhood. Its clients include generations of families who value thoughtful financial planning, independent thinking and long-term relationships. With its founders now retired, the firm is led by a new generation of advisors, including Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors John Goddard and Richard Seeley, Wealth Advisor Mary Evans and Senior Relationship & Operations Manager Ryan McCarthy.

“Pinney & Scofield has built something remarkable: nearly $1 billion in assets under management, a loyal multigenerational client base and a deeply personal approach to advice, all with a team of four,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“John, Richard and their team have been intentional about preserving what makes their firm special while preparing for its future. We're excited to provide the technology, expertise and infrastructure to help them continue growing while staying focused on the clients and relationships that have made them successful.”

As Pinney & Scofield approached its next stage of growth, the firm faced a choice familiar to many successful independent businesses: invest in additional personnel and infrastructure or find a partner that could provide those capabilities. Following an extensive search, the team selected Carson for its ability to deliver greater resources while allowing the firm to maintain its autonomy, existing investment models and client fee structure.

“We've been fortunate to grow almost entirely through referrals, but we reached a point where continuing to build everything ourselves would take time and attention away from what we love most: working with clients,” said Goddard.

Seeley added,“I've described our expertise as being a mile wide but in some places only a few feet deep. With Carson's network of expertise and resources, we think we will be a mile wide and a mile deep while preserving the Pinney & Scofield DNA established by our founders. We think it's a win-win.”

Through Carson's integrated platform, the team will gain access to advanced technology, dedicated tax and estate planning expertise, expanded financial planning capabilities and operational support. These resources will allow advisors to spend more time directly with clients while providing additional expertise to address increasingly complex financial needs. The partnership also supports the firm's long-term continuity as its next generation of advisors builds on the foundation established more than 40 years ago.

MarshBerry served as M&A advisor to Pinney & Scofield. The acquisition expands Carson's footprint in the greater Boston area.

“Pinney & Scofield is a great example of a successful independent firm making a proactive decision about its future,” said Michael Belluomini, senior vice president of Mergers & Acquisitions at Carson Group.“MarshBerry did an excellent job understanding what mattered most to the team and recognizing the cultural fit with Carson from the outset. We're excited to build on the strong foundation Pinney & Scofield has established and help position the firm for continued growth.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $66 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit

Carson offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

CONTACT: Shannon Greene Carson Group...