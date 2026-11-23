MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE). The investigation concerns whether Dave, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Dave, Inc. common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's regulatory compliance, operational practices, and financial health. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations stemming from Dave Inc.'s November 4, 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which revealed that the company had received inquiries and subpoenas from regulatory agencies and Attorney Generals' offices in Connecticut, Maryland, and New York. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating allegations concerning state regulatory scrutiny over Dave's licensing, earned wage access products, marketing materials, advertising practices, fees, terms and conditions, and consumer communications, which exposed the company to significant undisclosed regulatory and financial risks. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations, the company's public assertions concerning its performance, underlying business practices, and future prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Dave, Inc. Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Dave, Inc. securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company concealed material regulatory scrutiny, licensing issues, and state Attorney General subpoenas concerning its earned wage access products, fee structures, and consumer practices, thereby misleading investors about its operational compliance and financial risks.

Q: How much did Dave, Inc. stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following Dave Inc.'s November 4, 2026 filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC-which disclosed inquiries from banking regulators in Connecticut and Maryland alongside subpoenas from the Maryland Attorney General, the New York State Department of Financial Services, and the New York Attorney General-Dave's stock price fell $60.88 per share, or 18.1%, to close at $275.34 per share on November 5, 2026.

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors by failing to disclose ongoing regulatory inquiries and subpoenas across Connecticut, Maryland, and New York, as well as the underlying compliance risks tied to its business operations. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether Dave misrepresented the legality, licensing status, and consumer practices of its earned wage access and related products-including its marketing materials, applications, advertising practices, fees, terms and conditions, and consumer communications-heavily downplaying the regulatory exposure facing its core business model.

Q: What do Dave, Inc. investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased DAVE common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Dave, Inc. shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their DAVE shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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