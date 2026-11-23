MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined revenue from the Company's two large cylindrical cell families rose 152.78% year over year

DALIAN, China, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy” or the“Company”), a China-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider, today announced that it ranked fourth in China for large cylindrical battery shipments in the first nine months of 2026, up from sixth in the full-year 2025 ranking. The Start Point Institute of Research (“SPIR”) ranks companies by the total energy capacity of their shipments, measured in gigawatt-hours (GWh).

CBAK Energy's current large cylindrical cell portfolio consists of the 32140 FS and 40135 FS families. Combined revenue from these lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells rose 152.78% year over year in the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The figure is based on unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the People's Republic of China.

Fast Charging and Long Cycle Life

CBAK Energy currently supplies two versions of its 32140 FS cylindrical LFP cell to meet different application requirements. The V2.0 is widely used in portable energy storage applications, while the V3.0 full-tab cell targets light electric mobility, including electric two- and three-wheelers and commercial battery-swapping systems. In Company tests, the V3.0 cell reached a full charge in approximately 30 minutes at a 2C charging rate, helping reduce charging downtime for electric mobility and battery-swapping operations.

The 40135 FS cell serves industrial forklifts and portable energy storage systems. It delivered more than 4,000 cycles in Company tests at 0.5C for both charging and discharging. The result supports a target service life of eight to ten years for energy storage systems, depending on their design and operating conditions. The same family includes the 40135 FS2 for applications that require higher energy density.

These product lines serve customers across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, India and Africa. In India, CBAK Energy supplies cells to more than half of the top 10 companies in the electric two- and three-wheeler markets. The Company's long-term strategic partner in Africa leads Kenya's market for electric two-wheeler battery swapping and also operates in other African countries.

Full-Tab Technology and R&D Strengthen Product Competitiveness

CBAK Energy has more than 25 years of experience developing and manufacturing cylindrical LFP batteries and seven years of research and development (R&D) in full-tab technology. The Company continues to invest in R&D to improve its battery technology and manufacturing processes. In 2025, R&D expenses represented approximately 8% of net revenue, and R&D personnel accounted for approximately 22% of the Company's workforce at year-end.

One example is the Company's full-tab flattening process. It achieves a precision of ±0.05 mm, in line with the specifications for standard flattening equipment. The process holds end-face flatness below 0.1 mm, tighter than the commonly used industry benchmark of ±0.15 mm. A more uniform surface for laser welding helps improve cell-to-cell consistency and overall manufacturing quality.

Nanjing Expansion Would More Than Double Annual Cell Capacity

CBAK Energy plans to add 6 GWh of annual cell production capacity at its Nanjing facility by year-end 2026 as part of its Phase II expansion. The expansion would more than double the facility's annual capacity, from 4.5 GWh to 10.5 GWh. The Company has automated 100% of its designated core manufacturing processes. Its manufacturing execution system monitors more than 100 key production parameters online.

“Moving up to fourth in China for large cylindrical battery shipments marks an important milestone in the growth of our cylindrical battery business,” said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy.“Large cylindrical batteries are central to our long-term growth strategy. Building on our full-tab technology and manufacturing experience, we will continue to expand our product range and production capacity to meet demand in electric mobility, energy storage and industrial equipment. We are committed to building long-term partnerships with our customers in more than 40 countries and regions by delivering consistent product quality and dependable supply.”

The Company's performance figures and related projections are based on internal laboratory testing under specified conditions and, where indicated, on trend analysis. Actual cell performance, service life and other system-level results can vary with manufacturing scale, system design and operating conditions.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a China-based company that develops, manufactures and sells high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as materials used in high-power lithium-ion batteries. Its battery cell production, R&D and sales operations span Nanjing, Dalian and Shangqiu, with R&D centers in Nanjing and Dalian. Its raw materials business is based in Shaoxing. The Company's products are used in electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first Chinese lithium battery manufacturer to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements include expectations for future demand for large cylindrical lithium-ion batteries and for the adoption and future sales growth of the 32140 FS and 40135 FS families. They cover the Company's plans to expand its cell portfolio, strengthen its presence in electric mobility, energy storage and industrial equipment, and continue investing in full-tab technology, R&D and manufacturing. The planned 6 GWh increase in Nanjing and the target of 10.5 GWh of annual capacity at the facility by year-end 2026 are forward-looking, as is the target service life of energy storage systems using 40135 FS cells. These statements also address the Company's ability to match capacity with demand, maintain product quality, supply customers reliably and build long-term customer relationships.

Forward-looking statements may use words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“may,”“will,”“could” or“should.” These statements reflect the Company's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could affect results include changes in market demand, customer requirements and competition, fluctuations in the cost or availability of raw materials and other production inputs, and changes in technology, laws, regulations or industry standards. Delays in construction, equipment installation, commissioning or production ramp-up could affect the timing of the Nanjing expansion. Results also depend on the Company's ability to achieve its capacity targets, maintain manufacturing efficiency and product quality, meet customers' delivery requirements and remain competitive. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The charging and cycle-life figures reflect Company testing under the conditions described above. Actual cell and battery system performance may vary with battery pack design, operating conditions, charging and discharging protocols, and usage patterns. The target service life of eight to ten years for energy storage systems using the 40135 FS depends on system design and use. The Company does not guarantee a particular service life.

The Company's shipment rankings for the first nine months of 2026 and full-year 2025 are based on third-party data published by SPIR and are subject to its ranking methodology.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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