MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CENTEGIX and school safety advocate Lori Alhadeff joined educators to discuss proactive safety strategies as Pennsylvania considers Alyssa's Law

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX ®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, joined school safety leaders last week at the 2026 PA Safe Schools Summit in Western Pennsylvania, Nov. 16–17. Together with school safety advocate Lori Alhadeff, founder of Make Our Schools Safe (MOSS) and advocate for Alyssa's Law, they discussed proactive safety strategies, and how districts can better prepare to act when seconds matter.









Throughout the two-day summit, discussions reinforced two priorities for school leaders: building relationships that encourage students and staff to speak up about safety concerns, and making emergency preparedness an ongoing part of school culture.

Key takeaways included:



Building trust before an incident occurs. Students and staff often recognize emerging safety concerns. Strong relationships and open communication help create an environment where they feel comfortable sharing what they know.

Making training continuous and accessible. Frequent, practical training, including shorter exercises, can help staff respond with greater confidence and clarity under pressure. Connecting preparedness with immediate response. Effective safety strategies combine prevention, training, clear procedures, and tools that empower employees to request immediate assistance.



During a session titled Creating a Predictable Response Environment, Alhadeff joined CENTEGIX to discuss reducing uncertainty during emergencies and ensuring school employees have a clear path to immediate assistance.

“School safety starts long before an emergency. It starts with listening to students, supporting teachers, and making sure everyone knows what to do when someone needs help,” said Lori Alhadeff, Founder and CEO of Make Our Schools Safe (MOSS).“Alyssa's Law is an important part of that preparation. When an emergency occurs, school employees should be empowered to act immediately, without unnecessary delays.”

The summit comes as Alyssa's Law continues to gain momentum nationwide. Named in honor of Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the legislation has been enacted in 13 states, including Illinois, Virginia, and West Virginia in 2026. In Pennsylvania, House Bill 634 passed the House in September and is under Senate consideration. The bill would require schools to evaluate silent panic alarm systems as part of their annual safety and security reviews.

CENTEGIX provides rapid incident response safety solutions that help schools address everyday safety incidents and serious emergencies. Its Safety Platform ® connects wearable panic buttons, digital mapping, and emergency communications to support a faster, more coordinated response. Learn more at .

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About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to the most serious emergencies. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

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Robb Monkman

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