MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm announces that it is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM). The investigation concerns whether Global Mofy AI Limited and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in unlawful business practices, made materially false or misleading public statements, or omitted material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. Investors who purchased Global Mofy common stock and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to discuss their legal options and potential loss recovery.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The investigation focuses on whether Defendants issued materially misleading and deceptive statements and omitted vital details regarding the company's capital structure, corporate governance, and related-party transactions. Specifically, the investigation is examining allegations stemming from Global Mofy AI Limited's repeated, deeply discounted equity financings-including a self-underwritten registered direct offering disclosed in early November 2026 of 45 million Class A ordinary shares priced at just $0.22 per share (following earlier offerings in May and September 2026)-which caused severe shareholder dilution. Furthermore, Portnoy Law Firm is investigating governance concerns surrounding an October 2026 Share Exchange and Investment Agreement in which Global Mofy issued 3 million Class B shares valued at approximately $3.9 million to acquire an additional 4.875% stake in Qifei (Shanghai) Technology, an entity controlled by Global Mofy's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Haogang Yang. As a consequence of these potential misrepresentations and conflicted transactions, the company's public assertions concerning its performance, underlying business practices, and future prospects may have been fundamentally false, misleading, and devoid of a reasonable foundation.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Global Mofy AI Limited Investigation

Q: What is the purpose of the Global Mofy AI Limited securities fraud investigation?

A: The investigation aims to determine whether Global Mofy AI Limited (NASDAQ: GMM) and certain of its officers and directors allegedly engaged in securities fraud, self-dealing, or other unlawful business practices by issuing false or misleading statements to the investing public. The inquiry focuses on whether the company adequately disclosed the severe dilutive impact of its repeated, deeply discounted equity offerings and whether its multi-million-dollar Class B share issuance to acquire an additional stake in a CEO-controlled entity was properly vetted, fairly valued, and free from undisclosed conflicts of interest.

Q: How much did Global Mofy stock drop and on what dates?

A: Amid ongoing market fallout from extreme share dilution-including the November 2026 offering of 45 million Class A shares at $0.22 per share-and related-party governance concerns surrounding its October 2026 Qifei (Shanghai) Technology transaction, Global Mofy's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 27.60%, from its prior close of $1.92 to close at $1.39 per share on November 20, 2026 (after plunging 20.3% in the morning session and deepening its slide to 27.9% in afternoon trading).

Q: What specific potential misstatements are being investigated?

A: The investigation is reviewing claims that the company and its executives misled investors regarding Global Mofy's financing strategy, governance controls, and insider asset transfers. Specifically, the inquiry examines whether management obscured the extent and dilutive consequences of its successive low-priced equity raises-culminating in the 45-million-share offering at $0.22 per share-and failed to fully disclose the material risks, valuation basis, and conflicts of interest surrounding the $3.9 million Class B share issuance to acquire an additional interest in Qifei (Shanghai) Technology from an entity controlled by CEO Haogang Yang.

Q: What do Global Mofy investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased GMM common stock and suffered losses should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential claims. Reaching out during the investigation stage helps ensure your rights are protected early. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is the difference between an investigation and a filed class action lawsuit?

A: An investigation is conducted prior to or alongside litigation to gather evidence, assess liability, and calculate investor damages. Unlike a filed lawsuit, an investigation does not yet have court-mandated statutory deadlines (such as a lead plaintiff deadline). However, participating in the investigation allows counsel to evaluate whether to file a formal complaint or seek lead plaintiff status when a class action is formally initiated.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in or assist with this investigation?

A: No. Contacting Portnoy Law Firm and participating in the investigation involves no out-of-pocket costs or financial obligation. Our firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning any legal fees or expenses are paid solely out of any potential future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my Global Mofy shares -- can I still participate in the investigation?

A: Yes. Investors who have already sold their GMM shares may still have viable securities fraud claims if they purchased stock during the period when the stock price was artificially inflated and subsequently sold at a loss following corrective market disclosures.

Q: How long does a securities investigation and subsequent litigation usually take?

A: An initial investigation can take several weeks to months as attorneys analyze evidence and financial records. If formal litigation follows, securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years to reach full resolution through settlement or trial.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain legal counsel of their choice. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or monitor the investigation and any future proceedings independently.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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