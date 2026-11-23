MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Switzer, VP of Product Marketing, earns Gold as Female Thought Leader of the Year, Business Products for eight years of research that helps association and nonprofit leaders plan with data

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for mission-driven organizations, today announced that Tirrah Switzer, CAE, VP of Product Marketing, has won a Gold Stevie Award for Female Thought Leader of the Year, Business Products in the 23rd Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide, serving across eight judging committees. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 56 nations and territories were submitted across more than 300 categories.

Research Association and Nonprofit Leaders Use

Association and nonprofit leaders make big decisions about staffing, technology, and member engagement with thin data. Switzer has spent more than eight years closing that gap at Momentive Software, where she rose from Senior Product Marketing Manager to VP of Product Marketing. Today, she leads the product marketing team for a portfolio of 15+ products across 10 solution categories, plus the AI-powered MomentiveIQ platform.

Switzer co-authors Momentive's Associations Trends Research Report, a benchmark now in its 11th year, and has contributed to eight consecutive editions. Last year's report earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Best Research Report in The American Business Awards. She also co-authored the 2026 State of the Mission-Driven Workforce Report, which earned a Gold Stevie Award for Best Research Report in the International Business Awards, and the 2026 Nonprofit Trends Report. Together, these reports turn survey data into guidance on workforce and technology strategy.

Switzer has numerous bylines in independent trade publications, including Associations Now and NonProfit PRO. She has also spoken at ASAE Annual, Association Headquarters Leadership Forum, RevUp Summit, and AFP ICON. A Certified Association Executive (CAE), Switzer received the 2025 AWTC Champion Award from Association Women Technology Champions and was named one of 300 Women Making an Impact in B2B SaaS in November 2024.

"Tirrah has spent years making sure association and nonprofit leaders have data they can trust," said Ravi Venkatesan, CEO of Momentive Software. "I'm proud of her and proud of what this Gold Stevie says about Momentive. Our clients look to us for research and perspectives they can act on. Tirrah is a big part of why we've earned that trust as a source of thought leadership."

What the Judges Said

One judge wrote, "Tirrah Switzer is clearly an industry thought leader who repeatedly demonstrates her commitment to bettering her industry." Another noted, "What I respect about Tirrah is she doesn't just market to associations - she understands them from the inside as a CAE, and turns that into research leaders actually use." A third added, "Eight years shaping the Trends Report into an award-winning resource, plus translating it into workforce and tech strategy - that's thought leadership with staying power."

"I'm honored and humbled to receive this award," said Switzer. "I love helping association and nonprofit professionals make sense of data and trends so they can plan with confidence. None of it happens without the community that shares its time and insights with us every year, and the colleagues I get to build this work with. Thank you to the Stevie Awards judges for the recognition."

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $14 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits, associations, and events professionals rely on Momentive's AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive's solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe“good enough” is never enough-so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

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About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at