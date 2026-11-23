MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLZ and ZCAP offer the same investment strategies in a lower-cost ETF structure.

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacks Investment Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and fiduciary with more than 30 years of experience and $25.6 billion in assets under management and advisement, announced the conversion of two mutual funds into ETFs: Zacks All-Cap Core ETF (CBOE: ALLZ) and Zacks Small-Cap Core ETF (CBOE: ZCAP). The ETFs, formerly the Zacks All-Cap Core Fund (CZOVX) and the Zacks Small-Cap Core Fund (Institutional Class: ZSCIX and Investor Class: ZSCCX), offer the same investment strategies at a lower cost than the original mutual funds and retain the performance histories of the original funds as Predecessor data.

Through this conversion, Zacks Investment Management is applying its investment philosophy in a lower-cost, more transparent structure. That philosophy is grounded in more than four decades of research by Zacks Investment Research, the firm's parent company, showing that changes in analysts' earnings estimates are a powerful driver of stock prices. Both ETFs use proprietary quantitative models, including the Zacks Rank, to identify companies with improving earnings outlooks, and portfolio managers then apply qualitative analysis to make final selections. The result is a pair of core portfolios that blend value and growth: ALLZ invests in companies of any size, and ZCAP invests primarily in small-cap companies.

“We are thrilled to bring two of our long-standing strategies to investors in an ETF structure that is cost-efficient and transparent, and aligns with our investing philosophy,” said Mitch Zacks, CEO of Zacks Investment Management.“Putting the investor first has always guided our decisions, and this conversion is an example of that.”

Benefits of the new ETF structure



Lower costs: Gross expense ratios of 0.90% for ALLZ (down from 1.29%) and 0.95% for ZCAP (down from 1.51% and 1.76% for the Institutional and Investor classes, respectively). Net expense ratios are 0.56% for ALLZ and 0.55% for ZCAP.*

Daily transparency: Full portfolio holdings are published every business day, so investors can see exactly what they own.

Trade anytime during the day: Shares can be bought or sold through any brokerage account throughout the trading day, at market prices. Potential tax efficiency: The ETF structure may offer improved tax efficiency compared with the prior mutual funds.

“This conversion gives investors more flexibility in how they access our strategies,” said Sal Esposito, Head of ETFs at Zacks Investment Management.“Investors now have a simpler, more transparent way to put Zacks research to work in their portfolios.”

With the addition of ALLZ and ZCAP, the Zacks Actively Managed ETF Suite has now grown to eight ETFs, following the launches of the Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (CBOE: ZECP) in August 2021, the Zacks Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: SMIZ) in October 2023, the Zacks Focus Growth ETF (CBOE: GROZ) in December 2024, the Zacks Quality International ETF (NYSE Arca: QUIZ) in August 2025, and the Zacks Preferred Income ETF (NYSE Arca: PRIZ) and Zacks Equity Income ETF (NYSE Arca: ZINC) in June 2026.

Zacks Investment Management, Inc. is the adviser to the Zacks All-Cap Core ETF, Zacks Small-Cap Core ETF, Zacks Equity Income ETF, Zacks Preferred Income ETF, Zacks Quality International ETF, Zacks Focus Growth ETF, Zacks Small and Mid Cap ETF, and the Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF. For more information, please visit .

About Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management is built on a foundation of rigorous research and a desire to outperform benchmarks over time, with a focus on financial intermediaries and institutions. The firm has provided wealth management services since 1992 and is a leading specialist in earnings research and the use of earnings estimates in the investment process. Zacks Investment Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zacks Investment Research, one of the largest providers of independent research in the U.S.

*Net expense ratios reflect a contractual agreement by Zacks Investment Management to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses through at least May 1, 2028.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Fund(s) before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund(s) and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at .

Risk Considerations

While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its objective.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Stocks of large companies as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing the Fund to underperform investments that have a greater focus on mid-cap or small-cap stocks. Larger, more established companies may be slow to respond to challenges and may grow more slowly than smaller companies. Investments selected using quantitative methods may perform differently from the market as a whole.

The Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Zacks Investment Management is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

CONTACT: Jessica Ayala Zacks Investment Management 650-218-5020...