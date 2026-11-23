New solution helps teams turn fraud intelligence into risk-based onboarding, verification and step-up decisions without custom engineering

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPQualityScore (IPQS), a provider of fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence, today launched Fraud FlowsTM, a no-code tool that helps online businesses build and publish fraud controls for customer signups, verification, authentication, account recovery and other sensitive customer interactions.

Small teams often know where fraud is hurting the business, whether through fake accounts, suspicious orders, chargebacks or account takeover attempts. But turning that knowledge into a working process can require engineering time, a patchwork of point solutions or a dedicated fraud team. Fraud Flows gives businesses a way to use IPQS email, phone, device and IP intelligence to trigger additional checks only when risk increases.

Businesses can respond to higher-risk activity without forcing every customer through the same level of verification, helping reduce fraud exposure while keeping legitimate, lower-risk users moving with less friction.

“A business shouldn't need a dedicated fraud team to make thoughtful decisions about risk,” said Dennis Weiss, CEO and co-founder of IPQS.“In many organizations, the person dealing with chargebacks or suspicious accounts is also managing payments, operations or customer support. They understand where the problems are, but they haven't always had a practical way to turn that knowledge into a working fraud process. Fraud Flows gives them the intelligence and decisioning tools to act on risk without having to build the infrastructure themselves.”

Fraud Flows includes a smart form builder for creating branded pages with fields such as email, phone number, text and consent. Teams can configure fields to run IPQS checks in real time, embedding fraud intelligence directly into the workflow rather than requiring a separate decision layer.

Teams can arrange form pages, IPQS verification checks and decision branches into a sequence of steps, preview the complete flow before publishing and update decision paths as policies change. Reusable verification steps can be applied across different customer interactions without rebuilding the entire workflow.

“Good fraud prevention isn't about putting every customer through the hardest possible check,” said Justin Johnston, CIO and co-founder of IPQS.“It's about gathering enough context to know when to step in and when to let a legitimate customer continue. Lean teams need a practical way to apply friction selectively and adjust their controls as new risks emerge.”

Every published flow receives a hosted link that can be embedded in onboarding, shared during a support interaction or delivered by email or SMS. Built-in themes and configurable branding support a white-label customer experience.

For example, an online business can create one flow to evaluate a customer during account creation using IP address, device, email and phone intelligence, then use separate flows for authentication, account recovery or re-verification. An e-commerce merchant can apply additional checks to activity that presents a greater risk of payment fraud or chargebacks, while a marketplace can tailor different experiences for buyers and sellers. Each workflow can reflect the risk of the interaction rather than forcing every user through the same process.

Fraud Flows is available now. For more information or to start building, visit .

About IPQS

IPQualityScore (IPQS) provides fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence to more than 3,500 businesses worldwide. Founded in 2011, IPQS analyzes IP addresses, devices, email addresses, phone numbers and behavioral signals to help organizations identify bots, fake accounts, account takeover, payment fraud and online abuse. IPQS supports real-time risk decisions across account creation, authentication, transactions and other digital interactions.

For more information, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Graham Kahr IPQS...