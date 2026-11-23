MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural awards program to honor best open source AI agents, skills and MCP servers

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced the inaugural CyberAgents Exchange Agentic Cyber Awards. This program recognizes the best open source agentic AI components and solutions published on the CyberAgents Exchange, powered by Tenable. Nominations are open now until December 4, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

“Security professionals are builders now, and when they build in the open, every team gets faster,” said Justin Buchanan, practice leader for Tenable's Agentic AI Accelerator.“The defenders who published on the CyberAgents Exchange this year gave every other team a head start. The Agentic Cyber Awards ensure these security pros receive the recognition they deserve.”

The CyberAgents Exchange is a vendor-agnostic open source directory of AI agents, skills, MCP servers and playbooks built by defenders, for defenders. Every listing links to its source on GitHub and carries an open source license, so practitioners can read every line of code before they run it. Popular skills in the Exchange include examples like SOC Hunter, for proactive threat hunting, and WebApp Testing Checklist, for OWASP pentest reporting.

The Agentic Cyber Awards include six awards:



Agent of the Year: the highest-impact agent on the Exchange

Skill of the Year: the best individual skill, the Exchange's most-submitted type

MCP Server of the Year: the best MCP server contribution

Hexa AI-Powered Build of the Year: the best contribution built to work with Tenable One and Tenable Hexa AI

Community Champion of the Year: the contributor who did the most for the community through reviews, Discord answers, documentation and mentorship Partner of the Year: the technology or channel partner that did the most to grow the Exchange by publishing listings, integrating with Tenable One and bringing the Exchange to its own customers

Tenable will reveal all six winners on December 17 in a 30-minute live broadcast. Winners will also be listed on the Agentic Cyber Awards page the same day.

There is no application and no entry fee. Every listing published to the CyberAgents Exchange by December 4 is automatically eligible, and anyone can nominate a build, a contributor or a partner through a short form linked from the Agentic Cyber Awards page. Nominators explain in one to three sentences why a listing deserves to win, and may nominate as many listings, in as many categories, as they like. Nominations help Tenable decide which listings to review first and what the community values, but they are not a vote, and there is no public tally.

After nominations close, Tenable will review nominated listings and select winners based on six criteria:



Technical quality: sound design, focused scope and clear instructions

Real-world impact: adoption, integrations and a problem solved beyond the builder's own environment

Business value: a quantified outcome, such as hours saved, risk reduced or faster response

Mission fit: advances collective defense, not just one team's use case

Originality: covers something new or meaningfully improves what is already on the Exchange Reliability: consistent results on every run, and failures that are loud rather than silent

Additional resources



Nominate a build on the Agentic Cyber Awards page and get all the details on the rules and eligibility Tune in on December 17 at 11:30am EST to Tenable's LinkedIn Live to meet the six standout builds and learn how to put them to work in your own security program

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:

Tenable

...