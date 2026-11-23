**What are the door buster deals and when do they happen?**

On November 25th and 27th only, select Cresco, GTI, nuEra, and IGF products drop to 50% off, Aeriz

**Do I need to be an Illinois resident to shop at nuEra?**

No. Any adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID can purchase recreational cannabis at nuEra Chicago, regardless of where they live.

**Can I order online for pickup?**

Yes. nuEra offers online ordering with in-store pickup. Visit nueracannabis.com to browse the nuEra Chicago menu and place your order before you arrive.

**Are these deals available on all products in the store?**

Discounts apply to the specific brands listed above. Additional in-store deals may also be available. Check the online menu or ask a budtender for the full current list.

**Is nuEra open on Thanksgiving Day?**

nuEra Chicago is closed on Thanksgiving Day. The sale window runs November 22nd through the 29th, so there's plenty of time to stock up before the holiday.

** About nuEra Cannabis **

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, visit nueracannabis.com.

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**Media Contact**

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561-6850

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at