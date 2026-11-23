Nuera Chicago Launches Week-Long Green Wednesday Sale With Up To 50% Off Top Cannabis Brands
The sale covers dozens of brands across flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, including Cresco, RYTHM, Jeeter, Incredibles, Aeriz, Verano, and nuEra's own house brands: Alchemy, Interstate 420 or Midweek Friday. On the two door buster days, shoppers qualify for a $0.01 sample** with any purchase of $100 or more (pre-tax).
Green Wednesday was coined in 2016 by California cannabis delivery service Eaze, which noticed a consistent spike in orders the day before Thanksgiving. The informal holiday has since grown into the second-biggest cannabis shopping day of the year, behind only 4/20. nuEra extends its sale across the full week surrounding the holiday so customers aren't competing for limited inventory on a single afternoon.nuEra Chicago is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to shop early in the week for the best selection, as high-demand SKUs from brands like Jeeter, Incredibles, and RYTHM typically sell through quickly during sale events. Online ordering with in-store pickup is available at nueracannabis.com
All purchases require a valid government-issued photo ID. Illinois law permits adults 21 and older to purchase recreational cannabis, regardless of state residency.
**Frequently Asked Questions**
**What is Green Wednesday?**
Green Wednesday is an informal cannabis shopping holiday that falls on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It now ranks as one of the busiest sales days of the year for dispensaries nationwide, comparable to Black Friday in traditional retail.
**When do nuEra's Green Wednesday deals start?**
nuEra's sale starts Sunday, November 22nd and runs through Sunday, November 29th - a full week of savings.
These specific deals are at nuEra Chicago visit any nuEra dispensary in Chicago, Aurora, Champaign, Urbana, Pekin, East Peoria, East Dubuque, DeKalb and Chicago Southland
**What are the door buster deals and when do they happen?**
On November 25th and 27th only, select Cresco, GTI, nuEra, and IGF products drop to 50% off, Aeriz
**Do I need to be an Illinois resident to shop at nuEra?**
No. Any adult 21 or older with a valid government-issued photo ID can purchase recreational cannabis at nuEra Chicago, regardless of where they live.
**Can I order online for pickup?**
Yes. nuEra offers online ordering with in-store pickup. Visit nueracannabis.com to browse the nuEra Chicago menu and place your order before you arrive.
**Are these deals available on all products in the store?**
Discounts apply to the specific brands listed above. Additional in-store deals may also be available. Check the online menu or ask a budtender for the full current list.
**Is nuEra open on Thanksgiving Day?**
nuEra Chicago is closed on Thanksgiving Day. The sale window runs November 22nd through the 29th, so there's plenty of time to stock up before the holiday.
** About nuEra Cannabis **
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for its commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, visit nueracannabis.com.
Stay connected with nuEra on social media:
Instagram:
Facebook:
LinkedIn:
**Media Contact**
Jonah Rapino
(815) 561-6850
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment