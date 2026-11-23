MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired FMC Corporation common stock between February 4, 2026 and October 14, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

After the market closed on October 14, 2026 (with the formal release published on October 15, 2026), FMC Corporation announced preliminary third-quarter 2026 financial results that fell materially below expectations. The Company sharply reduced its third-quarter revenue estimate to a range of $65 million to $125 million and projected Adjusted EBITDA of negative $565 million to negative $510 million, reflecting an approximately $625 million to $675 million negative impact from commercial actions taken to address elevated-priced distributor inventory and sluggish channel demand. In response to these disclosures, FMC common stock plummeted from a closing market price of $8.09 per share on October 14, 2026, to $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026, representing a decline of $2.47 per share, or approximately 31%.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on FMC Corporation stock during the Class Period have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FMC Lawsuit

Q: What is the FMC lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 19, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did FMC stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the announcement of preliminary third-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closed on October 14, 2026 (published on October 15, 2026), FMC common stock fell from a closing price of $8.09 per share on October 14, 2026, to $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026, representing a single-day decline of $2.47 per share, or approximately 31%.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FMC lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding FMC's 2026 financial outlook, cost-reduction initiatives, and inventory management. Specifically, Defendants projected strong full-year 2026 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, while assuring investors that manufacturing cost reductions, new active ingredient sales, and volume growth would offset generic competition. In reality, Defendants concealed the true severity of FMC's distributor-inventory problem-namely, that elevated-priced inventory held by channel customers was failing to sell through to growers, severely impairing replenishment orders across FMC's portfolio and rendering the Company's 2026 financial guidance unachievable.

Q: What do FMC investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased FMC common stock during the Class Period (February 4, 2026 through October 14, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my FMC shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired FMC common stock during the Class Period (February 4, 2026 to October 14, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the FMC lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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