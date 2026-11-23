MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or and otherwise acquired Alibaba Group Holding Limited common stock betweenand, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

The truth began to emerge on November 9, 2026, when the Financial Times published an article reporting that Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive at the center of an alleged Chinese spying scandal involving Nvidia, maintained a commercial relationship with Alibaba and that Alibaba had served as Megaspeed's anchor customer and largest client for its Southeast Asia cloud service since its inception. On this news, Alibaba American Depositary Shares (ADSs) declined by $4.07 per share, or approximately 3.71%, to close at $105.38 per ADS on November 9, 2026. Subsequently, before the market opened on November 12, 2026, Reuters reported that Chinese AI firms were rushing to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity outside China amid fears that the scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang would prompt Washington to tighten export and remote-access restrictions on advanced processors. In response to this report, Alibaba ADSs fell an additional $7.16 per ADS, or 7.05%, to close at $94.36 on November 12, 2026.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock during the Class Period have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alibaba Lawsuit

Q: What is the Alibaba lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 19, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Alibaba stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the Financial Times report on November 9, 2026, detailing Alibaba's commercial ties to Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, Alibaba ADSs fell $4.07 per share, or approximately 3.71%, to close at $105.38 per ADS on November 9, 2026. Later, after Reuters reported before the market opened on November 12, 2026, that the Nvidia scandal could trigger tighter U.S. restrictions on Chinese AI firms renting overseas computing capacity, Alibaba ADSs dropped an additional $7.16 per ADS, or 7.05%, to close at $94.36 on November 12, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alibaba lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period (May 23, 2024 through November 11, 2026), Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding Alibaba's third-party commercial partnerships and regulatory exposure. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Alibaba maintained an ongoing business relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang-serving as the anchor and largest customer for Megaspeed's Southeast Asia cloud service-even though Megaspeed is suspected of illegally smuggling restricted hardware into China.

Q: What do Alibaba investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased Alibaba common stock during the Class Period ( MAY 23, 2024 through NOVEMBER 11, 2026 ) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?”

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Alibaba shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired Alibaba common stock during the Class Period ( MAY 23, 2024 to NOVEMBER 11, 2026 ) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Alibaba lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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