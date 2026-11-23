MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players can now play across connected devices, including smart TVs, personal computers, tablets and smartphones

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHYND, the free, ad-supported smart TV gaming platform, today announced the launch of its web experience, giving consumers more ways to access their favorite games and continue playing across devices. Whether on a smart TV, computer, tablet, or smartphone, consumers can play popular games without consoles, downloads or subscriptions.

PHYND's growing ecosystem of connected gaming experiences makes it easier for players to jump into games wherever they are. By simply visiting phynd.games on common web browsers, players can access the platform with no app download or dedicated gaming hardware required. Players can also use their smartphones as controllers for TV and computer gameplay by scanning a QR code displayed on their screen, with support for up to four players.

“Gaming should be easy to access, not limited by the devices you own or the subscriptions you can afford,” said André Swanston, Founder and CEO of PHYND.“With the launch of our web experience, we're taking another important step toward making great gaming experiences available to everyone. Whether you're relaxing in your living room or taking a quick break on the go, PHYND makes it easy to play for free.”

PHYND has introduced enhancements that make it easier for users to discover games, connect with others and customize their experience. Updates include a featured games section, the ability to browse titles by genre and shareable player profiles.

Registered players can unlock additional benefits, including the ability to save game progress, highlight their favorite titles, access mature-rated games if 18+, and receive personalized recommendations based on their gameplay and favorite titles.

“At PHYND, we're always looking for ways to make the gaming experience better, and our community's feedback has been invaluable in that process," said Ney Castro, VP of Gaming Strategy & Community Growth at PHYND. "We're excited to keep building on what players love while introducing new ways to discover and enjoy games."

PHYND continues to expand its game library, giving players an ever-growing selection of titles to explore across genres including action, adventure, sports, racing, puzzles, strategy, and more with new titles regularly added. In addition to its new web experience, PHYND is available on Amazon Fire TV devices and compatible LG and Samsung smart TVs. Explore compatible devices and start playing at phynd.games.

About PHYND

PHYND is a free, smart TV gaming platform that makes gaming accessible to everyone. With no console, downloads or subscriptions required, players can instantly access a growing library of games on supported smart TVs and other web-connected devices. PHYND is redefining how people discover and enjoy gaming by bringing convenient, accessible entertainment to the screens they already own. Start playing for free at phynd.games or learn more about partnering with us at phynd.co.

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