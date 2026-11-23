MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranked Number 451 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data-driven marketing and audience solutions, today announced its fifth consecutive appearance on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of North America's 500 fastest-growing technology companies.

Stirista ranked No. 451 on the 2026 list, recording 117% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes companies demonstrating exceptional revenue growth across the technology sector.

As the adtech industry has changed, so has Stirista, expanding its capabilities, making investments, and finding new ways to put data to work. The company's acquisition of Alesco Data in 2026 is the latest example, strengthening its ability to understand audiences and turn those insights into action.

"Growth doesn't happen by accident," said Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista. "It comes from knowing when to push harder, when to change direction, and when to take a chance on something you believe in. We've made those decisions throughout our history, and we're not about to stop now."

Stirista previously ranked No. 464 as a Technology Fast 500TM award winner for 2025.

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”



About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines authoritative identity data with omnichannel execution. Through its proprietary audience data, ESP and DSP, Stirista helps brands acquire and retain customers with precision and speed. The company's transparent reporting and results analysis help clients eliminate wasted spend and improve performance across digital, email and media channels.

About Deloitte

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CONTACT: Gene Cyranski Stirista 312-952-0181...