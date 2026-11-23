MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Investor Relations Officer Joins Leadership Team

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT), a recognized industry leader in digital display and control system technology, announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026, after market close. Ramesh Jayaraman, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Howard Atkins, Acting Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast for interested participants at 3:30 p.m. CT that day.

To listen to the earnings call, participants must pre-register via the Daktronics Earnings Call Registration. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the live call.

Presentation materials will be available on Daktronics' Investor Relations website prior to the call. A replay of the call will be archived and accessible on the same site following the event.

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or webcast as follows:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

Dial-In Registration: Register for Dial-In

Webcast: Listen to Webcast

Additionally, Daktronics announced that Mike Knapp has joined the company as investor relations officer, effective Oct. 19, 2026.

In this role, Knapp will lead Daktronics' investor relations efforts and serve as a key liaison between the company and the investment community. He will partner with the executive team to communicate Daktronics' strategy, financial performance and long-term growth opportunities, while strengthening relationships with current and prospective investors and research analysts.

“Mike is a top-tier investor relations professional with deep, broad experience in the public securities market,” said acting CFO Howard Atkins.“He will be a tremendous asset for Daktronics as the company strengthens its investor relations program.”

Knapp brings more than 20 years of public-company experience spanning investor relations, corporate communications, treasury and financial strategy. He most recently led investor relations at Nagarro SE and previously held senior roles overseeing investor engagement, strategic communications and capital markets strategy.

“I am thrilled to join Daktronics at such a pivotal time,” Knapp said.“The company's strong market position and strategic direction create a compelling opportunity for long-term growth and value creation. I look forward to working with the leadership team to deepen our engagement with the investment community and clearly communicate the drivers of Daktronics' performance and long-term potential.”

About Daktronics

Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) is a world leader in LED display technology, delivering solutions that inform, entertain, engage and inspire audiences across sports, entertainment, transportation, commercial and community environments. From iconic sports venues and vibrant public spaces to transportation networks and Main Street, our technology shows up where people gather, connect and experience the world around them. Our integrated portfolio of display, control and software solutions gives organizations a single trusted partner from design and manufacturing through installation, operation and long-term support. Headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota, Daktronics brings more than 55 years of experience and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives, and other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable law, Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new circumstances or subsequent events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Communications

Tel 605-692-0200

Email ...

...

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Mike Knapp, Investor Relations Officer

Tel (605) 692-0200

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at