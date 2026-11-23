MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Green Wednesday and Black Friday specials on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 headline a full week of deals across 950+ products









NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Cannabis is running its biggest sale of the year from November 22 through November 28, with more than 950 products discounted across every major category at both its Naperville and Chicago South Loop dispensaries. The promotion, called Blazegiving Week, peaks on Green Wednesday (Nov. 25) and Black Friday (Nov. 27), when select brands drop to 50% off.

Rewards members and medical patients get early access starting November 22. All customers can shop the full Blazegiving Week deals beginning November 23.

**Blazegiving Week Deals: Nov. 22–28**

The week-long sale covers a wide range of products at three discount tiers:

- Over 500 items at 40% off

- Over 300 items at 35% off

- Over 150 items at 20% off

**Green Wednesday and Black Friday Specials: Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 Only**

The deepest discounts are reserved for two days only. On November 25 and November 27, Prairie Cannabis is offering the following brand-specific markdowns:

* 50% off:* Cresco

* 40% off:* Aeriz

* 35% off:* Verano

Additional savings include 20% off Wyld Gummies GRÖN.

Customers who spend $70 or more can add a qualifying product to their order for $0.01. Ask a budtender at the checkout for details.

Prairie Cannabis will operate extended hours throughout the holiday week. Customers can browse the full menu and place pre-orders at prairiecannabis.com before visiting either location to get ahead of the busiest shopping windows.

Both Prairie Cannabis locations are participating in all Blazegiving Week and Green Wednesday/Black Friday deals:

- ** Prairie Cannabis Naperville

- ** Prairie Cannabis Chicago South Loop



Both locations are now proudly serving medical cannabis patients.

**Deal Terms**

Discounts cannot be stacked during Blazegiving Week or the Green Wednesday and Black Friday specials. The only exception is the use of loyalty points. Green Wednesday and Black Friday specials are valid November 25 and November 27 only. All deals are while supplies last, selection may vary, and all discounts are pre-tax and post-discount.

**Frequently Asked Questions**

**When do Blazegiving Week deals start?**

Blazegiving Week runs November 22 through November 28. Rewards members and medical patients get early access on November 22. All other customers can shop starting November 23.

**What days are the Green Wednesday and Black Friday specials?**

The deepest discounts - up to 50% off select brands - are available on November 25 (Green Wednesday) and November 27 (Black Friday) only.

**Can I stack discounts during the sale?**

No. Discounts cannot be stacked. The only exception is loyalty points, which can be applied to any purchase.

**What is the $0.01 product deal?**

Spend $70 or more and you can add a qualifying product to your order for one cent. Ask your budtender at checkout for available options.

**Are the deals available at both Prairie Cannabis locations?**

Yes. Both the Naperville and Chicago South Loop locations are participating in all Blazegiving Week and Green Wednesday/Black Friday specials.

**Do I need a medical card to shop?**

No. All customers are welcome. Medical patients and rewards members receive early access to Blazegiving Week deals on November 22.

**How do I see the full menu before I visit?**

Visit prairiecannabis.com

**About Prairie Cannabis**

Prairie Cannabis is an Illinois-based company locally rooted in the spirit of Midwestern culture and community: as no-nonsense, hardworking, knowledgeable and welcoming. Inspired by the iconic Prairie School of architecture and design, our logo reflects the unique landscape and architectural heritage of the region, drawing from the elegance of Frank Lloyd Wright's famous stained-glass windows.

Stay connected with Prairie on social media:

Instagram:

Facebook:

**Media Contact**

Jonah Rapino

(815) 561-6850

prairiecannabis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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