MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 20.34 Billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 34.53 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 11.2% from 2026 to 2031

Largest region: Europe

Leading end user: Military

Fastest-growing platform: Defense Industrial Base & Data Centers

Report scope: 200 market data tables, 180 figures, 300 pages Key players: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Leidos (US), BAE Systems (UK), and CACI International Inc (US).

Why This Market Matters

Modern military power runs on data. Command systems, drones, satellites, ships, and weapons now exchange mission information constantly, and every one of those connections is also a possible way in for an attacker. A compromised command network, a tampered firmware update, or a breached defense contractor can disrupt operations or leak secrets long before a shot is fired. That is why defense ministries are moving beyond perimeter firewalls toward zero trust, encryption, continuous monitoring, and cyber testing built into platforms from the start. The challenge is large: many forces still run older systems that do not connect easily to modern tools, and skilled, security-cleared cyber staff are scarce. The defense cybersecurity market is therefore a direct measure of how seriously governments are protecting the digital side of national security.

Market Overview

The defense cybersecurity market covers hardware, software, and services used to protect military information systems, defense networks, cloud environments, applications, endpoints, data, identities, and digital infrastructure from unauthorized access, disruption, malware, data loss, and system compromise. The market has mainly included firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention, endpoint security, VPN, network access control, identity management, data backup, encryption, security operations, and support services. It is now moving toward zero trust, cloud and hybrid security, cyber testing, embedded hardening, firmware integrity, cryptography, key management, and managed cyber services. The market is segmented by offering (solutions, services), platform (command & control, weapon systems & munitions, combat platforms, ISR & sensor platforms, defense industrial base & data centers), end user (military, homeland security), deployment (on-premises, cloud, hybrid), and technology (embedded hardening & firmware integrity, anti-tamper & hardware assurance, cryptography & key management, zero trust architecture, maintenance & diagnostic interface, and cyber testing, validation & sustainment), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the expansion of connected defense networks and multi-domain operations is a primary driver of the market, as defense forces use more connected systems across land, air, naval, space, and cyber domains, and C2, C4ISR, ISR, sensors, combat platforms, and data centers exchange large volumes of mission data, increasing the need for network security, identity and access management, encryption, monitoring, and cyber testing. Rising state-sponsored cyberattacks on military and defense industrial systems also add pressure. Analysts see zero trust, identity and access management, encryption, and sovereign cloud security programs as the market's biggest opportunity, along with managed security, SOC, and managed detection and response services for defense agencies and suppliers, as agencies move toward stricter access control, stronger identity management, and secure cloud use. At the same time, legacy system fragmentation remains a significant restraint, as many defense networks still depend on older hardware, software, and isolated systems that are hard to connect with modern tools such as zero trust and continuous monitoring, which slows upgrades, raises integration costs, and leaves visibility gaps; budget competition with weapons and platform priorities adds further pressure. A shortage of cleared cybersecurity talent with defense domain knowledge is also flagged as a key challenge, as it can delay implementation and raise service costs, alongside AI model security risks, data poisoning, and cyber validation gaps.

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Segment Analysis

By Offering: Solutions are expected to dominate during the forecast period because defense agencies need tools that directly secure networks, users, devices, data, applications, and cloud systems, and zero trust programs depend on identity and access management, endpoint security, encryption, monitoring, network security, and cloud security. Services are projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0%.

By Platform: The defense industrial base & data centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, because defense suppliers store and share sensitive program data and data centers support more defense cloud, mission, and security workloads. Stronger supplier security rules and rising use of secure cloud systems are increasing demand for identity and access management, encryption, monitoring, backup, cloud security, and managed services.

By End User: The military segment is estimated to account for 93.6% of the market in 2026, as armed forces rely heavily on secure networks, command systems, intelligence platforms, cloud environments, and mission-critical data. The homeland security segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, as border, coast, and special operations agencies move more surveillance, access control, and response systems onto connected networks.

By Deployment: Hybrid deployment is expected to dominate, because defense users need to keep sensitive C2, platform, ISR, and mission data on-premises while using cloud tools for monitoring, updates, analytics, and managed cyber services, which supports security control, compliance, and faster response across mixed defense networks.

By Technology: The report covers embedded hardening and firmware integrity, anti-tamper and hardware assurance, cryptography and key management, zero trust architecture, maintenance and diagnostic interface security, and cyber testing, validation, and sustainment.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the defense cybersecurity market during the forecast period and is also projected to be the fastest-growing region. Many European countries are improving defense networks, secure cloud use, cyber commands, and military security operations after repeated cyber and hybrid threats, and cooperation between NATO and the EU is increasing the need for common cyber standards, safer data sharing, stronger access control, encryption, and protection of defense suppliers. North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World also contribute to global demand, with drivers including re-architecture of Department of Defense networks and compliance mandates in the US, NORAD modernization in Canada, cyber resilience strategies in the UK, sovereign digital defense priorities in France, NATO eastern flank defense in Poland, indigenous defense programs in India, and structural defense modernization in Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are driven by geopolitical hostilities, operational network expansion, and internal security needs.

Key Industry Trends



Expansion of connected defense networks and multi-domain operations continues to be the strongest driver of demand for network security, identity management, encryption, and cyber testing.

The market is shifting from perimeter tools such as firewalls and intrusion detection toward zero trust, cloud and hybrid security, embedded hardening, firmware integrity, cryptography, and managed cyber services.

Zero trust, identity and access management, encryption, and sovereign cloud programs are creating sustained demand across defense agencies.

Managed security, SOC, and managed detection and response services are growing as agencies and suppliers look for continuous monitoring and operational support.

Rising state-sponsored cyberattacks on military and defense industrial systems are pushing stronger supplier security rules across the defense industrial base.

Legacy system fragmentation and budget competition with weapons and platform priorities remain key restraints. A shortage of cleared cybersecurity talent and AI model security risks, including data poisoning and cyber validation gaps, continue to challenge long-term cyber operations.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies Booz Allen Hamilton, General Dynamics Corporation, and Leidos as star players in the defense cybersecurity market, given their strong market share and product footprint. In the company evaluation matrix, General Dynamics Corporation is placed as a Star because of its large defense customer base and broad cybersecurity role across secure networks, cloud security, identity management, data protection, cyber operations, and managed services, supported by work across military networks, C2/C4ISR systems, defense data centers, and mission IT programs. SAIC is placed as an Emerging Leader because of its defense IT, cyber support, cloud, network operations, and mission systems, though its cybersecurity presence appears more service-based and less broad across standalone products than General Dynamics. Cybereason and Darktrace have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

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