MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VisitMercerCountyPA highlights independent boutiques, specialty gift shops, farm markets, and locally operated retailers ahead of Small Business Saturday on November 28, 2026.

Sharon, PA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Business Saturday returns on November 28, 2026, allowing residents and visitors to support independently operated retailers throughout Mercer County, Pennsylvania. From specialty food shops and clothing boutiques to handcrafted gifts, vintage finds, and locally produced goods, Mercer County offers several ways to shop small during the holiday season.



VisitMercerCountyPA encourages shoppers to explore local businesses in Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Pulaski, Volant, and surrounding communities as they begin holiday gift shopping.



"Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to recognize the independent retailers that contribute so much to Mercer County's communities," said Carissa Renninger, Vice President of Marketing at VisitMercerCountyPA.



"From family-owned candy shops and specialty food stores to local boutiques and unique gift shops, these businesses offer shoppers a chance to discover something different while supporting the people behind them. We encourage residents and visitors to explore our local stores this holiday season and make shopping small part of their holiday traditions."

What Is Small Business Saturday?



Small Business Saturday is a nationwide observance that supports small businesses and encourages people to shop locally. Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, it takes place annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, following Black Friday.



The day highlights independent businesses, their products and services, and the role they play in their communities. Shoppers can participate by purchasing gifts from local retailers, discovering independently owned stores, and continuing to support those businesses throughout the year.



For Mercer County shoppers, the occasion offers a chance to explore retailers offering everything from clothing and kitchen accessories to chocolates, home décor, and farm-produced gifts.

Shop Local Boutiques and Specialty Stores in Sharon



Downtown Sharon offers several independently operated retailers for shoppers seeking gifts and specialty merchandise.

Gifted at Applegate, located at 36 North Sharpsville Avenue, carries home décor, jewelry, clothing accessories, bath and body products, greeting cards, and gifts for children and pets. The location also houses Golden Tiger Tea & Coffee, providing specialty beverages and additional gift options.



At Thyme in Your Kitchen, located at 79 East State Street, shoppers can browse cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, and specialty culinary gifts. The business also offers cooking classes, providing an experience-based gift option for people interested in food and cooking.



For chocolate gifts, Daffin's Candies, located at 496 East State Street, offers chocolate assortments, confections, and seasonal treats. Its Sharon store also features the Chocolate Kingdom, an indoor attraction with chocolate displays.

Discover Boutique Fashion and Specialty Foods in Hermitage



Hermitage offers several locally operated retailers serving shoppers interested in fashion, food, and practical gifts.



The Happy Eggplant Gourmet Food & Kitchen Shoppe, at 1550 East State Street, specializes in gourmet food products, specialty ingredients, cookware, and kitchen accessories. Its selection provides options for home cooks, bakers, and holiday hosts.



Nearby, Philadelphia Candies, at 1546 East State Street, produces chocolates and confections, including assorted chocolates, old-fashioned creams, and chocolate-covered nuts. For clothing and accessories, Trendy offers women's apparel, handbags, and fashion accessories. Diane's Boutique provides another locally operated fashion-shopping option in Hermitage, with clothing and accessories for a range of occasions.

Find Boutique Clothing and Handcrafted Gifts in Grove City



Grove City offers another option for shoppers who want to support independent retailers.



Ella & Roo Boutique, based in Grove City, offers women's clothing, dresses, shoes and accessories, with online shopping available for customers who prefer to browse from home.



Shoppers interested in handcrafted gifts can also explore Wendell August, known for its metal giftware, ornaments and personalized keepsakes. The business has been producing handcrafted metal products since 1923 and maintains a retail presence in the Grove City area.

Explore Farm-Produced Gifts, Vintage Finds and Country Décor



Small Business Saturday shopping opportunities extend beyond Mercer County's larger communities.



In Pulaski, Battle Row Farm Market, located at 4197 New Castle Road, offers farm-raised beef and pork, raw honey, beeswax-based personal care products, and alpaca fiber items such as socks, gloves, and hats. The family-operated business also offers stained glass workshops and classes.



In West Middlesex, Retrowe, located at 3 Short Street, combines a mid-century modern setting with vintage shopping opportunities. Its merchandise includes vintage clothing, furniture, glassware, jewelry, artwork, and home accessories.



Shoppers visiting the Volant area can explore Country Crossing Gifts & Collectibles, located at 1809 Perry Highway. The specialty retailer offers primitive and farmhouse-style home décor, seasonal decorations, and collectibles.



Plan a Small Business Saturday Shopping Trip to Mercer County, PA



Small Business Saturday takes place Saturday, November 28, 2026. Visitors can explore shopping opportunities throughout Mercer County, Pennsylvania, while supporting independent retailers during the holiday season.



To discover additional locally operated stores, shopping destinations, and visitor information, explore the Mercer County shopping director or visit VisitMercerCountyPA.co.

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

Attachments



Ella & Roo Boutique Highlights Small Business Shopping in Grove City, PA Specialty Gifts and Alpaca Fiber Accessories Among the Many Mercer County Small Businesses

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...