MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Behind the Earnings Event: Expert Tips to Improve Execution and Engagement

An earnings event leaves little room for error. A dropped line, a slide that's out of sync or a slow Q&A can shake investor confidence, even when the results are strong.

On Nov. 30, join Notified for a live webinar on what it takes to run a smooth, professional earnings event. You'll hear from IR experts who bring more than 40 years of combined experience supporting earnings. They'll share practical tips to help your team prepare better, reduce risk and give investors and analysts a better experience.

You'll learn:



How to evaluate live vs. pre-recorded earnings presentations

Which tech check and run-of-show practices reduce event day risk

Ways to improve the investor experience before, during and after your event How AI is changing the way earnings information is discovered and consumed

WHEN: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 11:30am ET









WHO:

Chris Makuch – Senior Director, Sales Canada, Notified

Chris leads Notified's sales business in Canada, helping investor relations and communications teams share their stories with the audiences that matter. Before joining Notified in 2023, he was Vice President at MaisonBrison Communications, one of Canada's leading investor relations firms. His background spans sales, stakeholder engagement and corporate governance.

Brian Salt – Senior Director, IR Events, Notified

Brian leads IR events at Notified, where his team supports the earnings calls and webcasts of public companies. He has nearly 20 years of experience in webcasting and live broadcast, including streaming media roles at Thomson Reuters and Nasdaq and earlier work as a broadcast engineer. He has held senior webcast service and streaming leadership roles at Notified and its predecessor companies since 2018.

WHY:

Earnings is one of the most-watched moments in the IR calendar. Investors and analysts expect it to run smoothly, and more of them now get earnings information through AI tools as well as the call itself. This session gives IR teams practical steps to run better events and keep investors engaged from start to finish.

About Notified

Notified, part of Equiniti's Market Engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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