MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tarrytown, NY, USA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Atellica IM NfL assay offers an automated measurement of neurofilament light chain in blood

Provides clinicians with an objective, repeatable data point to aid in evaluating MS disease activity Approximately 1 million people are living with multiple sclerosis in the United States

Siemens Healthineers announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo marketing authorization for the Atellica IM Neurofilament Light Chain (NfL) assay, a novel blood test that aids in the evaluation of ongoing multiple sclerosis (MS) disease activity in patients aged 18 to 55 years with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This milestone expands access to this valuable disease management tool already used by clinicians outside the U.S. under CE mark1.

“This first-of-its-kind NfL blood test for MS offers a new, non-invasive way to gain valuable patient health data, supporting more informed clinical decision making,” said Sharon Bracken, head of Siemens Healthineers Diagnostics, soon to be Olyrian Diagnostics.“We're translating innovation in brain health into clinical practice, expanding access to automated neurological biomarker testing, and ultimately empowering better patient care.”

Multiple sclerosis affects approximately 1 million people in the United States, with the most common form of MS being RRMS2. Assessing disease activity can be challenging because important changes may not always be apparent through clinical observation alone. When neuroaxonal injury occurs, NfL is released into cerebrospinal fluid and subsequently into the blood.

“Neurofilament light has emerged as an important biomarker of neuroaxonal injury in multiple sclerosis, and the development of a sensitive, automated blood assay represents an important step toward bringing this science into routine clinical care by providing an objective measure of biological disease activity that complements clinical assessment and MRI, and may offer clinicians insight about patients who might be at risk of future progression,” said Peter A. Calabresi, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Neurological Sciences at the Larner College of Medicine, University of Vermont.“It has been a privilege for our group to contribute to aspects of this work, alongside many outstanding investigators, through research at Johns Hopkins supported by the NIH and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.”

The Atellica IM NfL assay is a fully automated chemiluminescent sandwich immunoassay performed on the Atellica IM Analyzer, which is used widely in laboratories across the U.S. Neurological biomarker testing performed in an automated laboratory environment enables blood testing to occur alongside clinical assessment. The assay, developed in collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, measures NfL in human serum and EDTA plasma and is intended for use in conjunction with clinical, imaging, and laboratory findings. More information about the assay can be found here .

1 CE-0197

2 National Multiple Sclerosis Society. How Many People Live With Multiple Sclerosis?

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Siemens Healthineers has initiated the carve-out process for its in vitro diagnostics business, marking an important step toward establishing a standalone company that will operate under Olyrian Diagnostics. Olyrian Diagnostics powers human potential at the heart of care, from patient draw to population health. For more information as the transition evolves, visit olyriandx.com.

Siemens Healthineers (DAX: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. A leader in healthcare technology, Siemens Healthineers aims to elevate health globally by striving to overcome the most threatening diseases – cancer, stroke, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases – and to improve access to care for underserved communities worldwide. We are active in imaging, cancer care, minimally invasive therapies, in-vitro diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals, backed by healthcare AI solutions that enable personalized care at scale. Siemens Healthineers does business in more than 180 countries with direct representation in more than 70, partnering with healthcare providers to address their most pressing challenges. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, Siemens Healthineers had around 75,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.6 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

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FDA Grants First Marketing Authorization for NfL Blood Test Neurofilament light image