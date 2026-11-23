MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beloved Cookie Brand Treats Rewards Members and Donates 50,000+ Cookies

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake and owned by OHG Brands, is making National Cookie Day extra sweet this year as it kicks off its 50th birthday celebration. On Dec. 4, Great American Cookies Rewards Members can enjoy a free Original Chocolate Chip or Sugar Cookie.

The dessert franchise is also marking the milestone by giving back across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, donating more than 50,000 cookies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Greater Dallas. Additionally, local community organizations will receive surprise cookie deliveries as a thank you to the people and places that have made Great American Cookies a community favorite for generations.

“Great American Cookies has always been about more than what comes out of the oven. For nearly 50 years, we have had the privilege of being part of birthdays, family traditions, and everyday moments,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for Great American Cookies.“As we look ahead to our 50th year in 2027, we wanted to do something that reflects what our brand has always stood for. This is the first of many ways we'll be celebrating throughout the coming year, and it felt right to start by giving back to the fans and communities who made it all possible.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Great American Cookies for including Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County in this special celebration,” said Daphne Barlow, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.“This generous gift will bring plenty of smiles to the faces of the young people we serve, and we know they'll enjoy every bite. We appreciate Great American Cookies thinking of our kids and sharing this important milestone with our community.”

“We are grateful to Great American Cookies for celebrating this milestone by investing in the young people and families in our community,” said Brian Slye, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. "Partnerships like this remind our Club members that they are valued and supported, while creating moments of joy that make lasting memories.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Great American Cookies

Founded in 1977 on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has been baking the world a better place through sweet bites of bliss. Known for its signature Original Cookie Cake, freshly baked cookies in a variety of delicious flavors, brownies, and famous Double DooziesTM, Great American Cookies is all about offering treats that remind you how sweet life can be. With over 400 locations worldwide, the sweet spot is always within reach. For more information, visit .

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County

Founded in 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (BGCGTC) is the oldest and largest Boys & Girls Club organization in Texas, providing young people with opportunities to reach their full potential and build great futures. Serving more than 88,000 youth annually across Tarrant, Denton, and Hill counties, BGCGTC operates 50 locations and four Mobile Clubhouses, delivering high-impact programs that promote academic success, character and leadership development, workforce readiness, and healthy lifestyles. Through Blue Door Kitchen, BGCGTC provides nutritious, scratch-made meals to youth across Clubs, school sites and the community, helping ensure youth have the nourishment they need to learn, grow and thrive. BGCGTC's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. For more information, visit bgcgtc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

For more than 60 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas has provided life-changing services to more than a quarter of a million youth in Dallas and surrounding areas. BGCD's mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Programming in three core areas meets the diverse needs and interests of their thousands of Club members, ages 6-18. These core areas include academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit bgcdallas.org.

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Sophie Smith, OHG Brands

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