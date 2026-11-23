MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalemNOW today announced the release of Generation Covid, a documentary exploring the impact of pandemic school closures and restrictions on children and families. The film is now available at SalemNOW.com.

Directed by Andrew James and Jennifer Sey, Generation Covid tells the stories of children and families affected by prolonged school closures. The documentary challenges the decisions made by public officials and examines the consequences of keeping children separated from classrooms, friends and activities central to their development.

“Generation Covid brings the conversation back to the children and families whose lives were upended,” said Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW.“These stories deserve to be heard. We're proud to bring this film to our audience and encourage an honest conversation about what happened, who paid the price and what we must learn from it.”

Sey, a former U.S. national gymnastics champion and producer of the Emmy-winning documentary Athlete A, publicly opposed prolonged school closures beginning in 2020. Her work on Generation Covid continues her focus on giving children a voice and challenging institutions entrusted with their well-being.

“We made Generation Covid because children and families deserve to have their experiences acknowledged,” said Jennifer Sey, co-director and producer.“Reopening schools did not close this chapter for the families who lived through it. My hope is that viewers will listen to these children, ask difficult questions and insist that their needs never again be pushed aside.”

“We told a generation of children that their development could wait,” said Andrew James, co-director, cinematographer and editor.“It could not. Children learn to read, speak and negotiate friendships on a schedule that does not pause for policy.”

The release of this documentary reflects SalemNOW's commitment to presenting films that spark discussion and bring attention to perspectives often overlooked in mainstream entertainment.

To watch Generation Covid, visit SalemNOW.com.

About SalemNOW

SalemNOW is Salem Media's streaming platform featuring exclusive conservative, faith-based inspirational films, eye-opening documentaries and ministry podcasts. Viewers can watch online and through apps on mobile devices and connected televisions.

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