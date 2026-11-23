MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering marks significant expansion beyond sports betting into a broader prediction market platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onyx Odds, a social platform built at the intersection of sports, culture, crypto and prediction markets, announced the launch of perpetual futures, expanding its product offerings and giving eligible users a new way to participate in financial markets.

The new offering reflects Onyx Odds' expansion from a sports-focused platform into a broader destination for market participation. By adding perpetual futures, Onyx is expanding the range of markets and products available to its user base and building on the momentum of its $20 million Series A financing round announced in June 2026.

“Our vision for Onyx is to bring market discovery, conversation, and access into one experience and perpetual futures add a new capability for our users,” said Leul Dadi, CEO of Onyx Odds.

Perpetual futures are derivatives contracts that allow traders to take positions on the price movements of an underlying asset without an expiration date. Through the new offering, eligible Onyx users will be able to trade perpetual futures, with access to 24/7 leveraged trading and built-in risk tools, all from their existing Onyx account. Funding payments are exchanged every eight hours, including weekends, and you may pay or receive them. The product will be available beginning November 23, 2026.

The perpetual futures offering will be supported by established clearing infrastructure and regulatory capabilities provided by NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379).

About Onyx Odds

Onyx Odds brings together sports, crypto, predictions and perpetuals trading in one seamless experience. Built for modern traders, Onyx combines intuitive product design with regulated market infrastructure to make prediction markets more accessible, transparent, and engaging. Founded in 2025, the New York City-based company has quickly attracted a dedicated and growing community of users and completed a Series A funding round totaling $20 million in June of 2026.

Disclaimers:

Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Leverage magnifies gains and losses; losses may exceed the initial investment. Users can learn more about the product, including its features, availability and associated risks, at .

Contacts

Onyx Odds

Maria DiRusso

...