MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in MNTN, Inc. (NYSE: MNTN) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or and otherwise acquired MNTN, Inc. common stock between, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

After the market closed on November 4, 2026, MNTN, Inc. reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results, revealing revenue of $80.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million-both falling well short of prior guidance-while slashing its full-year 2026 revenue outlook from a range of $347 million to $357 million down to $311 million to $314 million and lowering full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $96 million to $101 million down to $66 million to $68 million. That same evening, MNTN filed a Form 8-K disclosing the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mark Douglas and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Innes, and on the accompanying earnings call, newly appointed CEO Tony Weisman admitted that poorly executed changes to the sales team's compensation structure had triggered severe attrition, resulting in the loss of approximately 40% of the Company's experienced quota-carrying sellers. In response to these disclosures, MNTN common stock plummeted $5.67 per share, or 54.67%, to close at $4.70 on November 5, 2026, on unusually high trading volume.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on MNTN, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until January 19, 2027 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MNTN Lawsuit

Q: What is the MNTN lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is January 19, 2027. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did MNTN stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours release of its third-quarter 2026 financial results, a sharp reduction in full-year 2026 guidance, the ouster of CEO Mark Douglas and COO Christopher Innes, and the disclosure that roughly 40% of its experienced sales force had departed on November 4, 2026, MNTN common stock fell $5.67 per share, or 54.67%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026, on unusually high volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MNTN lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding MNTN's sales organization and 2026 financial outlook. Specifically, on August 4, 2026, Defendants touted the expansion and strengthening of MNTN's go-to-market sales team while issuing third-quarter revenue guidance of $86 million to $89 million and reiterating full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $347 million to $357 million. In reality, Defendants failed to disclose that the Company had instituted disruptive changes to its sales team's compensation structure and verticalization in the second quarter of 2026, which alienated sellers, caused significant sales force attrition, and severely impaired MNTN's ability to generate new business or meet its financial projections.

Q: What do MNTN investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased MNTN common stock between Aug 5, 2026 and Nov 4, 2026 should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my MNTN shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired MNTN common stock from Aug 5, 2026 to Nov 4, 2026 and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the MNTN lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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