MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with hydroxyl-based AOP and smart, chemical-free disinfection to reduce water use, maintenance, chemicals and operating costs while improving compliance.

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Commercial Water Disinfection System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial water disinfection system market is projected to maintain steady growth as businesses, public facilities and industrial operators strengthen water safety measures. The market is expected to increase from $29.05 billion in 2025 to $30.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $36.92 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2026.

Historical market growth has been supported by greater awareness of waterborne diseases, rising demand for safe drinking water in commercial buildings and expansion across the hospitality and food service industries. Government regulations governing water quality have also encouraged organizations to install and upgrade water treatment infrastructure. Adoption of filtration, chlorination and other established disinfection methods has further contributed to market development.

Future growth in the commercial water disinfection system market is expected to be driven by demand for sustainable water treatment technologies, automated disinfection equipment and advanced monitoring capabilities. Continued commercial infrastructure development and stricter water safety compliance requirements will create additional opportunities for system manufacturers and technology providers. Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on chemical-free and environmentally responsible treatment methods to reduce chemical consumption, improve operational efficiency and support sustainability objectives.

Key commercial water disinfection system market trends include the expanding use of ultraviolet water disinfection in commercial facilities and growing interest in advanced oxidation and membrane-based treatment technologies. Smart monitoring is increasingly being integrated into disinfection systems to provide real-time performance information, improve maintenance planning and support regulatory compliance. Centralized water purification systems are also gaining traction in hotels, resorts and other hospitality properties seeking consistent water quality across large facilities.

Increasing awareness of waterborne disease prevention remains a significant market growth driver. Public health education has improved understanding of the risks associated with contaminated water and encouraged stronger sanitation, hygiene and water management practices. Commercial water disinfection systems help facilities control harmful pathogens, protect drinking water supplies and reduce health risks associated with contamination.

The scale of the global water safety challenge continues to reinforce demand for effective treatment technologies. In September 2023, the World Health Organization reported that improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene could prevent as many as 1.4 million deaths each year. It also estimated that approximately 1 million people die annually from diarrhea associated with unsafe water, inadequate sanitation and poor hand hygiene. These findings highlight the importance of reliable commercial water treatment and disinfection infrastructure.

Technology development is reshaping the competitive landscape. Water treatment providers are investing in hydroxyl-based advanced oxidation process technology to improve treatment efficiency, reduce reliance on conventional chemicals and address pathogens, contaminants and biofilm. In November 2024, Clear Comfort introduced the CCW300A-CT, CCW300-CT and CCW500-CT systems for government buildings, data centers, processing plants and manufacturing facilities. Testing by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory verified that the systems can deliver water savings of up to 26% and reduce maintenance by 50%, while supporting compliance with U.S. General Services Administration water standards.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting specialized commercial water disinfection applications. In January 2026, BIO-UV partnered with Microwise to address rising demand for port-based ballast water treatment. The collaboration combines port-side disinfection capabilities with real-time monitoring, helping maritime operators meet international environmental requirements and improve ballast water management.

North America was the largest commercial water disinfection system market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regional coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Chemical Disinfectants; Ultraviolet Rays; Electronic Radiation; Heating; Other Types

2) By Component: Equipment; Ultraviolet Reactors; Ozone Generators; Chemical Dosing Systems

3) By Application: Food And Beverage; Retail; Entertainment; Other Applications

4) By End User: Hotels And Resorts; Restaurants And Food Service Facilities; Shopping Malls And Retail Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Chemical Disinfectants: Chlorine Based Disinfectants; Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectants; Ozone Based Disinfectants; Bromine Based Disinfectants; Iodine Based Disinfectants

2) By Ultraviolet Rays: Low Pressure Ultraviolet Disinfection; Medium Pressure Ultraviolet Disinfection; High Output Ultraviolet Disinfection; Amalgam Ultraviolet Lamp Disinfection

3) By Electronic Radiation: Electron Beam Radiation Disinfection; Gamma Radiation Disinfection; X Ray Radiation Disinfection; Ionizing Radiation Disinfection

4) By Heating: Thermal Water Pasteurization; Steam Based Water Disinfection; Hot Water Thermal Disinfection; Heat Exchange Thermal Disinfection

5) By Other Types: Electrochemical Water Disinfection; Membrane Based Disinfection; Advanced Oxidation Disinfection; Ultrasonic Water Disinfection

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Commercial Water Disinfection System market report include:



Veolia Environnement S.A

Danaher Corporation

Ecolab Inc.

SUEZ SA

Xylem Inc.

Veralto Corporation

American Water Works Company Inc.

Pentair plc

Halma Plc

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Organo Corporation

Industrie De Nora S.p.A.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

BIO-UV Group S.A.

FILTEC GmbH

BWT AG

Total Water Treatment Systems Inc.

Lenntech B.V. AquiSense Technologies Inc.

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