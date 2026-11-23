MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Race returns to the newly rebuilt Palisades Charter High School stadium, featuring a new 10K course

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide, returns to Pacific Palisades on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, as a Premier Sponsor of the 12th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot. This year's race returns to Palisades Charter High School, where runners will finish on the newly rebuilt stadium track, and introduces a new 10K course.

XBP Global is dedicating its participation in this year's race to children's mental health in the Palisades. Nearly two years after the January 2025 fire, many local children and teens are still dealing with its emotional effects. To help, XBP Global is supporting Teen Line, a program of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in which trained high school volunteers provide confidential peer support to other teens by phone, text, and email. Runners, spectators, and the wider community can give to Teen Line through the race's donation page. XBP Global will match any donations received dollar for dollar.

Festivities begin at 7:00 AM, the 5K and 10K start at 8:00 AM, and the race program wraps up by 11:00 AM, giving participants plenty of time to celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to take part, with the early registration response showing overwhelming enthusiasm. Organizers expect more than 2,200 runners and 2,500 spectators.

“Coming home to Pali High, on a brand-new track, makes this year's Turkey Trot a real milestone for our community,” said Jessica Heshel, event organizer.“It's the perfect way for families and friends to start Thanksgiving together.”

“The rebuild is happening all around us: homes, schools, even the track we'll run on this year. But some of the deepest damage from the fire can't be seen. Many of our children are still carrying the trauma of the Palisades fire with them. This year we're running for them, and XBP Global is proud to help make sure they get the support they need to heal,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO of XBP Global.

Registration details, course maps, and event updates can be found at

Event Details:



What: 12th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot

When: Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 26, 2026

Where: Palisades Charter High School (Dolphin Stadium), 15777 Bowdoin Street, Pacific Palisades, CA

Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 AM; 5K and 10K start at 8:00 AM; program ends by 11:00 AM

Races: Chip-timed 5K and new 10K course, plus kids' races for ages 5–10

Packet Pickup: Palisades Village, November 23–25

Expected Participation: 2,200+ runners Charity: Teen Line (donations matched by XBP Global) at runsignup.com/Race/66193/Donate?charityId=36536

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 8,100 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,000 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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