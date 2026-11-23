MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Applications now open for January 2027 cohort of 12-month accelerated master of nursing program, designed to prepare career changers to enter the nursing profession

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU) is launching its School of Nursing with the introduction of an Accelerated Master of Nursing (AMN) program, a 12-month online hybrid program designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor's degree and want to pursue a career in nursing. The program offers a new pathway for career changers to enter the nursing profession while helping address nursing shortages in communities across the country.

“Throughout the nation, communities are facing significant challenges in accessing qualified nurses, and those challenges can be especially pronounced in rural areas,” said Dr. Angela Haynes-Ferere, Dean and Professor of JPU's School of Nursing.“We designed this program to give individuals the opportunity to pursue nursing without having to leave the communities they call home. We want to help communities develop nurses who are invested in their future and understand the needs of the people they serve. This rigorous, fast-paced educational option for nursing is not for everyone, but for individuals interested in entering the nursing workforce in one year, prepared by expert faculty and staff, while remaining in their home communities. It's a win-win – the student wins, and the community and patients being served win.”

Recent workforce projections estimate a 24% RN shortage in nonmetro areas by 2028, compared with 5% in metro areas. By bringing nursing education to students through online instruction and locally arranged clinical placements, JPU aims to help address geographic barriers that can limit access to nursing education.

This first-of-its-kind program at JPU combines graduate-level nursing education with hands-on clinical training, preparing graduates to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). Students complete 50 credits across three consecutive semesters, which consist of online coursework with live, faculty-led sessions complemented by required in-person Clinical Intensive Bootcamps for 1 to 3 weeks on JPU's campus.

The School of Nursing is led by Dr. Haynes-Ferere, who holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with extensive experience in nursing education and clinical practice. Dr. Haynes-Ferere and her faculty team bring more than 50 years of combined experience in nursing education, clinical practice, and the development of accelerated and hybrid nursing programs. They have led the nation's leading nursing programs and developed a rigorous, clinically focused curriculum centered on clinical judgment, case-based discussions, and evidence-based practice.

Students will work closely with faculty in cohorts capped at 30, while JPU arranges clinical placements at approved sites near each student's home. An all-inclusive tuition structure covers coursework, Clinical Intensive Bootcamps, and NCLEX-RN preparation.

JPU's broader commitment to educational outcomes is reflected in its recognition by Business Insider, which ranked the university No. 12 among all U.S. colleges and universities in its 2026 ranking of schools with the highest median graduate earnings.

Applications to the AMN program are now being accepted for the January 2027 cohort. The application deadline is December 21, 2026. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit .

About John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences

John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences (JPU) was established to address critical training gaps in medical physics, dosimetry, and the radiologic sciences and has since expanded to offer programs across healthcare disciplines, including integrative and functional medicine and nursing.

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