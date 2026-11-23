Natural Practitioner magazine readers recognize Immuplex® in the Immune Support Formula category for the second time

PALMYRA, Wis., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a leader in whole food-based nutritional supplements, announced today that Immuplex® has been named a 2026 Practitioner's Choice Awards winner by Natural Practitioner magazine in the Specialty & Herbal Supplement-Immune Support Formula category. Immuplex® received the same recognition in 2021, making it a two-time Practitioner's Choice Awards winner.

Immuplex® is formulated to support a healthy immune system response and normal inflammatory response function in the body. An excellent source of vitamins A, C, and E and zinc, the formula features minerals and micronutrients that work synergistically to support immune health.

“We are honored to see Immuplex® recognized again through the Practitioner's Choice Awards,” said Gene Ford, Vice President of R&D at the Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center.“Health care practitioners look for high-quality nutritional tools that can fit thoughtfully into whole-person care. Immuplex® combines essential micronutrients and minerals to support healthy immune system function and the body's normal inflammatory response, underscoring our commitment to whole food-based nutrition and product quality.”

For nearly a century, Standard Process has worked alongside health care practitioners to advance whole food-based nutrition. Today, the company pairs nutritional products such as Immuplex® with education and resources to help practitioners incorporate nutrition into patient care.

To learn more about Immuplex® and Standard Process, please visit .

About Standard Process

Standard Process®, a family-owned company founded in 1929 by Dr. Royal Lee, has spent nearly a century advancing whole food nutrition and supporting healthcare practitioners. On our 850+ acre certified organic farm, we use organic and regenerative farming practices to grow up to 75% of the raw plant material used in our supplements. Through clinical research, product innovation, and practitioner education at our Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center, we continue to advance the science of whole food nutrition. The future of nutrition is hereTM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Standard Process Contact: Nicole McSwain Marketing Communications Specialist... Media Contact: Laura Bastardi MWW Health...