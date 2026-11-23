MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global trenchless pipe relining market is expected to reach an estimated $4.6 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026 to 2035. Market growth is being driven by the need to avoid road excavation and surface disruption, complete projects faster with less downtime, and address water leakage and pipeline failures.

The outlook for the global trenchless pipe relining market remains positive, supported by opportunities in water main pipe and wastewater pipe applications.

Key Highlights by Segment



By method type, CIPP (cured-in-place pipe) is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to its cost-effective approach to trenchless pipe rehabilitation.

By application, wastewater pipe is expected to experience higher growth, supported by increasing investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure. By region, APAC is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Emerging Trends in the Trenchless Pipe Relining Market



Technology advancement: Flexible liners, epoxy resins, robotic installation equipment, and improved curing systems are increasing durability, installation speed, and the ability to rehabilitate complex pipeline networks.

Urban infrastructure renewal: Aging pipelines and dense urban development are increasing demand for repair methods that reduce traffic congestion, surface damage, and project timelines.

Environmental sustainability: Trenchless relining minimizes excavation, waste generation, soil disturbance, and carbon emissions, aligning projects with sustainability goals and environmental regulations.

Stronger regulatory and safety standards: Governments and industry organizations are promoting safer, more efficient rehabilitation practices, encouraging investment in compliant technology, workforce training, and quality control. Strategic partnerships: Collaboration among equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, and service providers is supporting innovation, regional expansion, and the development of solutions tailored to local infrastructure requirements.

Recent Developments



Enhanced CIPP materials and robotic installation technologies are improving flexibility, durability, and access to difficult pipeline locations.

Low-VOC compounds and more environmentally responsible resins are gaining adoption as municipalities and contractors strengthen sustainability requirements.

Government investment in water and sewage infrastructure is accelerating trenchless rehabilitation projects, particularly in cities with aging pipeline systems.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and service network expansion are improving geographic coverage and project delivery capabilities. Sensors, data analytics, and IoT-enabled monitoring are strengthening condition assessment, installation quality, predictive maintenance, and asset management.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Urban pipeline rehabilitation: Municipalities can use trenchless relining to renew aging systems while limiting excavation, traffic disruption, restoration costs, and service interruptions.

Advanced installation solutions: Robotic systems, real-time monitoring, flexible liners, and improved resins create opportunities to address complex diameters, geometries, and access conditions.

Government-funded infrastructure programs: Public investment and policies supporting sustainable infrastructure create opportunities for qualified technology and service providers.

Residential, commercial, and municipal applications: Broad demand for reliable water, sewer, and plumbing systems supports customized solutions across multiple end markets. Regional service expansion: Local partnerships, service hubs, stronger distribution channels, and after-sales support can improve market access and shorten project lead times, especially in emerging economies.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Advances in CIPP, spray lining, resins, liners, and installation equipment are improving repair quality, efficiency, and pipeline service life.

Urbanization and infrastructure investment: Expanding cities and aging water, wastewater, and utility networks require extensive maintenance and renewal.

Environmental requirements: Lower waste generation, reduced excavation, and limited soil disturbance make trenchless methods attractive under stricter sustainability standards.

Cost and time savings: Reduced labor, excavation, surface restoration, and project duration support adoption by municipalities, utilities, property owners, and contractors. Broader end-market acceptance: Increasing awareness of minimal-disruption repairs is encouraging use in residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial projects.

Market Challenges



Skilled labor shortages: Trenchless relining requires technicians trained in specialized materials, equipment, installation methods, and quality assurance.

High initial investment: Equipment and material costs can limit adoption among small and medium-sized service providers despite potential long-term savings. Regulatory and permitting complexity: Differences in regional standards, approval procedures, and compliance requirements can delay projects and increase costs.

Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Companies

Market participants compete through product quality, technical capabilities, manufacturing expansion, R&D investment, infrastructure development, and value chain integration. These strategies help companies address growing demand, improve cost efficiency, develop new technologies, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



Inland Pipe Rehabilitation, LLC. (IPR)

Granite Construction Inc.

Aegion Corporation

NuFlow Technologies

Waterline Renewal Technologies

Per Aarsleff SAK Construction, LLC

Country Wise Outlook



United States: Aging infrastructure, government funding, public-private partnerships, and advances in epoxy resins and robotic installation are supporting rapid adoption, particularly in urban areas seeking to reduce traffic and surface disruption.

China: Rapid urbanization, smart city programs, and modernization of water and sewage systems are increasing demand for CIPP and spray lining, while domestic manufacturers invest in cost-effective technologies.

Germany: Strict quality and environmental standards are encouraging durable, low-impact rehabilitation methods, supported by digital inspection and pipeline monitoring technologies.

India: Urban renewal, sanitation investment, and the need to improve water and sewage infrastructure are creating demand for affordable, locally available trenchless solutions. Japan: Infrastructure aging and disaster preparedness are driving the use of advanced materials, robotic systems, and long-lasting relining solutions designed for resilient pipeline networks.

Features of the Global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Report



Market size estimates presented in terms of value ($B).

Market trend analysis covering 2019 to 2025 and forecasts covering 2026 to 2035.

Regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Evaluation of growth opportunities across method types, diameters, applications, and regions.

Strategic analysis covering M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Assessment of competitive intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities by method type, diameter, application, and region?Which market categories are expected to grow fastest, and what factors will support their growth?Which region is expected to record the highest growth, and why?What factors are shaping market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?Which emerging trends are influencing market development?How are customer requirements changing?What recent developments are shaping the market, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth initiatives are they pursuing?Which competing products or technologies could create substitution risks?What M&A activity has occurred during the last five years, and how has it affected the industry?

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