MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Big Holiday Savings on Favorite Design & Productivity Tools

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel today announced Black Friday promotions on software across its leading brands, including CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, MindManager, and WinZip. Enjoy significant discounts during Corel's biggest sale of the year with the following offers available in the US, Canada, and the UK.

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026: Save 40% on the yearly subscription and perpetual license price for Corel's flagship graphics software. Plus, get a 1-year subscription to Grammarly Pro (AI-powered writing assistant), and an additional 2,000 banked AI credits for even more opportunities to get creative with AI design tools like Text-to-vector and Remix image. Available for Windows, Mac, and Web, see details at

MindManager Black Friday Bundle: Save 25% on the latest versions of MindManager. Plus, get valuable tools including a 1-year subscription to Grammarly Pro (AI-powered writing assistant), WinZip Pro for secure file management and sharing, and a MindManager add-on to easily convert your maps to professional-looking documents and presentations. Available for Windows, Mac, and Web, see details at

WinZip Black Friday Bundle: Save 80% on this bundle valued at $259.75 USD, and receive five powerful tools: WinZip Pro for Windows, WinZip Pro for Mac, System Utilities Suite, Ad Remover, and PDF Pro. This WinZip Black Friday Bundle is priced at $49.95 USD / £43.95 GBP (including VAT) / $72.95 CAD. Details can be found at

These deals are part of Corel's Black Friday offers, which also include savings on products including Painter, PaintShop Pro, VideoStudio, WordPerfect Office, and more. Visit the special offers site at:

About Corel

Corel products enable knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications-including CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip-to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit

©2026 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, PaintShop, VideoStudio, WinZip, and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of Corel Corporation. For all notices and legal information please visit

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