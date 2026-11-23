NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Investors With Losses Over $1 Million From Shares Purchased Between October 9, 2025, And November 8, 2026, Should Contact The Shareholders Foundation.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that January 8, 2027, is the approaching deadline in the securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of certain investors in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
NOTICE: Investors who purchased NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares in excess of $1,000,000 between October 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026, may have certain options. Strict deadlines apply. The deadline is January 8, 2027. Investors in NASDAQ: NVDA should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1 (858) 779-1554.
On November 9, 2026, an investor in NASDAQ: NVDA filed a lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation, alleging violations of federal securities laws.
The complaint alleges that NVIDIA and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy who reportedly also held a position at Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping China circumvent U.S. export controls.
According to the complaint, these circumstances allegedly made NVIDIA's statements concerning its relationship with Megaspeed materially false and misleading. The lawsuit further alleges that the alleged relationship raised national security concerns and, if publicly disclosed, posed a material risk to NVIDIA's reputation and business prospects. Consequently, the complaint alleges that the defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading throughout the relevant period.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors who purchased shares during the relevant period and suffered substantial losses should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
...
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
NOTICE: Investors who purchased NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares in excess of $1,000,000 between October 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026, may have certain options. Strict deadlines apply. The deadline is January 8, 2027. Investors in NASDAQ: NVDA should contact the Shareholders Foundation at ... or call +1 (858) 779-1554.
On November 9, 2026, an investor in NASDAQ: NVDA filed a lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation, alleging violations of federal securities laws.
The complaint alleges that NVIDIA and certain of its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy who reportedly also held a position at Megaspeed, a company suspected of helping China circumvent U.S. export controls.
According to the complaint, these circumstances allegedly made NVIDIA's statements concerning its relationship with Megaspeed materially false and misleading. The lawsuit further alleges that the alleged relationship raised national security concerns and, if publicly disclosed, posed a material risk to NVIDIA's reputation and business prospects. Consequently, the complaint alleges that the defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading throughout the relevant period.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors who purchased shares during the relevant period and suffered substantial losses should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
...
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
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